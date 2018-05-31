Indulge in Exclusive Summer Experiences with Trump Hotels

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Trump Hotels, the luxury hotel brand known for its exceptionally designed hotels in iconic destinations, has kicked off the summer travel season with splash-worthy offers and intuitive amenities that will entice guests to extend their holidays in the sun. From Chicago, to Las Vegas, Miami, Washington, D.C., Virginia or Waikiki, jet setting travelers can look forward to an elevated selection of summer getaways from the award-winning properties to make this summer truly unforgettable.

For a limited time, travelers can plan the perfect summer weekend getaways with all Trump Hotels destinations with the “ Summer Break ” offer and receive 20% off when staying for three or more consecutive nights including a Sunday night. The offer is available when booking now through September 3, 2018 for stays between May 25 and September 3, 2018.

Other local property offers include:

Trump International Hotel & Tower Chicago

The Spa at Trump takes guests on a garden to spa journey with treatments inspired by the fresh flowers and herbs from The Terrace garden. Guests are invited to celebrate the warm temperatures and summer spirit with a relaxing menu inspired by The Terrace’s budding fruits, vegetables and herbs, and enjoy iconic views of Chicago’s skyline. The Spa at Trump’s new series of services include Mint Tea Manicure/Pedicure, Scents from the Garden Massage, Terrace Citrus Breeze Package and a Fresh Balancing Lemongrass Scrub. A treatment at the spa in Downtown Chicago is the perfect way to relax during a summer getaway, and hotel guests can save up to 20% on a guest room by staying for three nights or more.

Trump International Hotel Las Vegas

Las Vegas may be in the middle of a desert, but watering holes abound during the summer months. Trump International Hotel Las Vegas encourages guests to bring the Spa with them to the cabana this summer with massage therapist available poolside. Poolside treatments include Custom Cabana Full Body Massage ($185 for 60 minutes; $210 for 90 minutes), Poolside Bliss Hand and Foot Massage ($85 for 25 minutes; $170 for 50 minutes), and the Sittin’ Pretty Chair Massage ($30 for 10 minutes; $60 for 20 minutes). The pool will also have a DJ performing on the weekends starting Memorial Day Weekend through the summer. Movie Night at the pool will begin the first week after Memorial Day, where guests can go night swimming and watch family friendly movies. This summer, Trump Las Vegas offers up to 25% off of each stay when booking through the link provided: https://www.trumphotels.com/las-vegas/offer/vegas-retreat.

Trump International Hotel Waikiki

Hawaii is a beautiful tropical vacation hotspot unlike any other in the world, with its stunning sandy beaches, impeccable weather, vibrant culture, delicious food and incredible wildlife thrive year-round. This summer, visitors have a unique opportunity to experience the perfect tropical getaway on Oahu with Trump International Hotel Waikiki. Trump International Hotel Waikiki has a special Limited Time Suite Offer for the hotel’s luxuriously appointed residential-style two- and three-bedroom suites, for a minimum stay of three nights. This offer is eligible for guests who book before June 30, 2018 for a stay from August 29 – December 19, 2018. For more information visit www.trumphotels.com/waikiki.

Trump National Doral Miami

A tropical oasis surrounded by four championship golf courses located just minutes from Miami’s world-renowned beaches, Trump National Doral Miami is the perfect summer weekend getaway destination. On Father’s Day, dads will receive 50% off all online bookings on the Gold and Silver golf courses with promo code “ DAD ”. Then, to refresh and rejuvenate after a day on the green, dads can enjoy a variety of Father’s Day Specials at The Trump Spa. Valid through June 30, these dad-doting offerings include The Nineteenth Hole Package, The Dapper Dad Massage, The Black Tie Facial and The Well-Groomed Gent. Those purchasing a spa treatment for Dad can also receive an additional complimentary upgrade for their own appointment. Rounding out the summer season, the resort’s Fourth of July Pool Party and the Labor Day Weekend Rock ‘n’ Roll Pool Party will feature complimentary poolside games, giant floats and a patriotic BBQ, exclusive to club members and resort guests.

Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C.

Celebrate the 4th of July all month long at The Spa by Ivanka Trump™ with the 'Red, White, and Bliss' massage treatment. This patriotic-themed treatment includes a hot stone massage with RED Flower product line, all on WHITE luxurious spa linen, leaving guests in complete BLISS. Spa guests can bask in Washington, D.C.'s only Himalayan Salt Chamber post-treatment and experience the same relaxation benefits of spending time in the salty sea air. Available this July at The Spa by Ivanka Trump™ priced at $165 for 50 minutes.

Albemarle Estate at Trump Winery (Virginia)

With award-winning wines, unparalleled views, and unique events, Trump Winery is a must visit for summer travel. Sprawling across nearly 1,300 acres in the heart of the Monticello Wine Trail, guests will be blown away by the stunning panoramas, rolling Blue Ridge views, 227 acres of vines, and large lakes. The winery invites guests to join for an event lineup that is certain to delight and engage. From June 3-24, guests of the Estate can enjoy the rare opportunity to tour the beautiful gardens at Albemarle Estate, which were originally designed by world famous landscape architects from around the world. The tours are led by the winery’s Garden and Grounds Manager, and tickets are $55 per person. From July 8-22, guests can enjoy a wine tasting series highlighting the winery’s unique variety of wines. Tickets are $55 per person or $200 for the 4 day series pass.

