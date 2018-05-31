US general says some Taliban interested in peace

WASHINGTON (AP) — The top commander of U.S. and coalition forces in Afghanistan says some Taliban fighters and leaders are talking to the Afghan government about peace prospects.

Gen. John Nicholson told reporters at the Pentagon on Wednesday that he could not be more specific about this because the talks are confidential. He said they involve mid-level as well as high-level Taliban figures in exploratory contacts that are taking place "off stage," even as fighting continues.

In what he suggested was evidence of interest in a peace process, Nicholson said the Taliban's spring offensive, announced in late April, has been less intense than in recent years. He also argued that Afghan government forces are demonstrating an improved ability to defeat Taliban attacks.