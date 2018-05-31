Hilton’s Collection Brands Expand in America’s Best Cities for Summer Getaways

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton, two of Hilton ’s 14 market-leading brands, continue to grow their portfolios with seven unique hotels featuring exceptional accommodations in cities across the country. Whether travelers are looking for a relaxing weekend getaway in the countryside or a week-long vacation exploring some beautiful destinations across America, Hilton’s collection brands boast distinctive properties supported by the strength and reliability of Hilton and its award-winning Hilton Honors program.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006132/en/

Black Fox Lodge Pigeon Forge, Tapestry Collection by Hilton (Photo: Business Wire)

The Curio Collection portfolio, which sits between the upscale and luxury hotel space, comprises of more than 50 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts around the world, with the most recent opening where small town charm and city experiences meet – in Lynchburg, Virginia. Travelers seeking an authentic and memorable experience will soon also be able to stay at Curio Collection hotels in Seattle, Cincinnati and Pittsburgh.

"From Pittsburgh's great food scene and sports venues, to the influential Pacific Northwest hub of Seattle, these one-of-a-kind properties truly embody the independent spirit of our collection," said Mark Nogal, global head, Curio Collection by Hilton. "Each of these hotels accelerates our efforts to expand our collection in markets that reach travelers and surprise locals seeking unexpected and authentic experiences, and they arrive just in time for what’s expected to be the busiest summer in the history of U.S. air travel with more than 2.6 million passengers per day 1."

Properties recently added and soon joining the Curio Collection by Hilton portfolio include:

(Opened May 2018): A centerpiece of downtown Lynchburg since 1913, this magnificent hotel has been thoughtfully restored to its historic grandeur and refreshed with modern amenities. Guests can enjoy views of Lynchburg and the James River from a new vantage on the only rooftop restaurant and bar downtown or host an event in the 1900s-style ballroom showcasing the grandeur of the era with gorgeous ceilings, columns and moldings. (Opening June 2018): Historic-meets-modern and posh-meets-minimalism for a one-of-a-kind stay downtown at the Distrikt Hotel Pittsburgh. Formerly the Salvation Army headquarters, this boutique hotel offers contemporary amenities while honoring the building’s original architecture, charm and stature on the National Register of Historic Places. Enjoy meals in the hotel’s two restaurants, or, The Whale, a seafood and chophouse showcasing French specialties and local ingredients, or Evangeline, a chic cocktail and oyster bar that’s perfect for craft cocktails or entertaining colleagues. (Opening July 2018): Just steps from downtown Seattle, including Pike Place Market, the Space Needle and endless dining and bar options, this chic hotel offers guests sleekly designed rooms with warm wood finishes, elegant décor and opulent bedding for maximum comfort after long days of exploring. Enjoy delicious on-site meals at Patagōn, a modernly rustic restaurant with Argentine-inspired cuisine focused on fresh, locally-sourced ingredients, or at the Fog Room rooftop lounge on the 16th floor, which brings the outdoors inside with retractable windows that boast water and skyline views. (Opening by August 2018): A gem of downtown since 1882, The Cincinnatian Hotel blends rich history with today’s modern amenities for a unique stay in Cincinnati. Vintage elements, such as artwork, a grand marble staircase and soaring atrium, showcase the hotel’s past. Have breakfast made-to-order at the hotel’s restaurant or enjoy a local favorite at the American gastropub after exploring the bustling city.

Tapestry Collection was introduced as Hilton’s 14 th brand and second collection brand in January 2017. Since its launch, it has added six hotels to its portfolio, with three additional properties opening this summer. This month, the upscale collection brand offering travelers refreshingly uncommon hotels, celebrates its one-year anniversary since welcoming its first property into the collection in Syracuse, New York.

“Each of the Tapestry Collection by Hilton properties maintains its own individuality and provides guests with a vibrant hotel experience,” said Jenna Hackett, global head, Tapestry Collection by Hilton. “From a rooftop restaurant in Wilmington, North Carolina to a relaxing mountain getaway in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, our newest hotels provide travelers even more opportunities to experience inviting properties that combine their own style and personality with the familiarity and reassurance of Hilton.”

Properties recently added and soon joining the Tapestry Collection by Hilton portfolio:

(Opened April 2018): Located in historic downtown Wilmington, North Carolina, Hotel Ballast Wilmington boasts design and décor heavily inspired by the local nautical history and natural elements of Cape Fear River. Overlooking the Cape Fear River, Board & Barrel Coastal Kitchen offers locally sourced ingredients with Southern flair, craft cocktails and live weekend entertainment. (Opening June 2018): Nestled in the heart of Pigeon Forge, Tennessee with scenic mountain or river views, Black Fox Lodge offers an outdoor, heated pool and fire pit, ideal for relaxation after a day of exploring nearby attractions including Dollywood, Great Smoky National Park and LeConte Center. (Opening June 2018): A one-of-a-kind hotel in the Gratz Park garden district, The Sire embodies Lexington's uncompromising love for rarified yet rustic living. This completely renovated historic property is filled with world-class amenities to offer a unique, upscale experience for the modern traveler and its central location makes for an easy walk to popular attractions in the Horse Capital of the World.

All hotels within the Curio Collection and Tapestry Collection portfolios are a part of Hilton Honors, the award-winning guest-loyalty program for Hilton's 14 distinct hotel brands. Members who book directly have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose nearly any combination of Points and money to book a stay, an exclusive member discount, free standard Wi-Fi and access to the Hilton Honors mobile app.

For more news on hotel openings and signings, visit news.curiocollection.com and news.tapestrycollection.com.

1USA Today and Condé Nast Traveler

About Curio Collection by Hilton

Curio Collection by Hilton is an upper upscale, global portfolio of more than 50 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts handpicked for their unique character. Curio Collection properties appeal to travelers seeking unexpected and authentic experiences, and the benefits of Hilton’s award-winning guest loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Read the latest brand and property stories at news.curiocollection.com; discover Curio Collection destinations through the eyes of locals with 48-hour itineraries at citiesbycurio.com; and connect with Curio Collection on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Tapestry Collection by Hilton, which launched in 2017, is a portfolio of original, upscale hotels that caters to guests seeking value in their independent hotel choices. Every Tapestry Collection property is unique, while each stay is backed by the reassurance of the Hilton name and award-winning Hilton Honors program. Learn more about Hilton’s newest brand at news.tapestrycollection.com and connect with Tapestry Collection by Hilton on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

About Hilton

Hilton (NYSE: HLT) is a leading global hospitality company, with a portfolio of 14 world-class brands comprising more than 5,300 properties with more than 863,000 rooms, in 106 countries and territories. Hilton is dedicated to fulfilling its mission to be the world’s most hospitable company by delivering exceptional experiences – every hotel, every guest, every time. The company's portfolio includes Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton and Hilton Grand Vacations. The company also manages an award-winning customer loyalty program, Hilton Honors. Hilton Honors members who book directly through preferred Hilton channels have access to instant benefits, including a flexible payment slider that allows members to choose exactly how many Points to combine with money, an exclusive member discount that can’t be found anywhere else, and free standard Wi-Fi. Visit newsroom.hilton.com for more information, and connect with Hilton on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and YouTube.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006132/en/

CONTACT: Emily Montgomery

Hilton

+1 703-883-5257

Emily.Montgomery@Hilton.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA VIRGINIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRAVEL DESTINATIONS VACATION LODGING CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE

SOURCE: Curio Collection by Hilton and Tapestry Collection by Hilton

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 01:15 PM/DISC: 05/30/2018 01:15 PM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530006132/en