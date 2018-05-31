Toshiba Forms Strategic Relationship with Ubimax to Further Expand Acceptance of Wearables with Large Enterprises

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--AWE 2018 Booth #525– Toshiba’s Client Solutions Division (CSD), a division of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., today announced a strategic relationship with Ubimax as well as the full integration of the Ubimax Frontline application suite on Toshiba’s dynaEdge TM AR Smart Glasses. Toshiba plans to demonstrate the Ubimax Frontline applications on its AR smart glasses during AWE 2018 this week in Santa Clara, Calif.

“We are excited to work with Ubimax and its industry-leading expertise in wearable computing and augmented reality which will benefit our customers and increase the mainstream adoption of the category,” said Carl Pinto, vice president, marketing and engineering, Client Solutions Division, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. “The combination of our dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses and the Ubimax Frontline applications create an AR solution capable of improving productivity for the logistics, manufacturing and maintenance sectors.”

The two organizations collaborated to ensure their solutions functioned and integrated seamlessly into an enterprise’s existing Windows-based work environment. The Ubimax applications are the company’s first applications to be ported over to a Microsoft Windows environment.

“We are delighted to be chosen as a global strategic partner for Toshiba,” said Percy Stocker, President, Ubimax, Inc. “We strongly believe in the combination of Toshiba’s longstanding technical and B2B customer support expertise and our own market leading wearable computing solution experience to jointly increase acceptance and focus on the uptake of wearables in the industry.”

Toshiba’s dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses is the company’s first completely wearable AR solution to combine the power of a Windows 10 Pro PC with the performance-based feature set of industrial-grade smart glasses. Toshiba’s new AR solution includes the dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD), Lens-Less Frame, USB-C™ Cable with Cable Clip and carrying case. Toshiba AR solution has a starting price point of $1,899.99.

Toshiba developed its dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses solutions to meet the performance demands of enterprise workplaces through the adoption of 6 th Generation Intel® Core™ M Processors, Intel® HD Graphics and Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 802.11ac Wi-Fi®. These technologies allow enterprises to integrate the Toshiba AR solution into their existing infrastructure.

Designed for enterprise customers, Toshiba’s new AR solution provides Document Viewing, Live Video Calls, See-What-I-See, Photo/Video Capture, Alerts/Messaging, making it ideal for a variety of uses cases, including Maintenance, Remote Expert, Manufacturing, QA Inspection & Audit, Logistics, Training and Knowledge Transfer.

Toshiba also recently announced the availability of its Developer’s Kits for customers or application developers looking to design specialized software for the smart glasses. Toshiba will offer Developer’s Kits with two different configurations – Basic and Performance to best meet a variety of industrial applications with pricing starting at $2,399.99. Customers interested in purchasing the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses or Developer’s Kits should contact their Toshiba sales representative or email the company at smartglasses@toshiba.com.

About Ubimax

Ubimax is the global market leader for industrial Wearable Computing and Augmented Reality solutions, creating full, end to end, integrated solutions that incorporate the latest Wearable Computing technologies to improve business operations. Ubimax Frontline solutions have received numerous awards, including: Auggie Award for “Best Enterprise Solution”, MHI Innovation Award for “Best IT Innovation”, and winner of the SAP & Google Glass Challenge. Ubimax has been recognized as the leader in Enterprise Wearables and Augmented Reality Solutions by ABI Research.

With offices in the U.S., Mexico and Germany, Ubimax today serves more than 200 customers globally. Leveraging over 10 years of experience as well as an extensive track-record in the fields of Wearable Computing, Augmented Reality, Mixed Reality and Sensor Systems, Ubimax’s technological innovations continue to be at the very forefront of Wearable Computing solutions.

www.ubimax.com

About Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (TAIS)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., TAIS is comprised of three business units: Client Solutions Division, Imaging Systems Division and Industrial Solutions & Services Division. Together, these divisions provide digital products as well as services and solutions, including award-winning mobile computing devices, security solutions and cloud services; imaging products for the security, medical and manufacturing markets; and IoT solutions development, data analytics and IT services. TAIS provides sales, marketing and services for its wide range of products in the United States and Latin America. TAIS is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. For more information on TAIS visit us.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba Corporation

For over 140 years, Toshiba Corporation has contributed to a sustainable future by applying innovative technologies to value creation. Today, our business domains are centered on the essential infrastructure that supports modern life and society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations that contribute to realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives. To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/worldwide/about/index.html.

© 2018 Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. dynaEdge is a trademark of Toshiba Client Solutions, Co. Ltd. Intel, Intel Core, Intel vPro and Pentium are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Windows is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. While Toshiba has made every effort at the time of publication to ensure the accuracy of the information provided herein, product specifications, configurations, prices, system/component/options availability are all subject to change without notice. Some features and specifications may be limited to certain models only. Some features may require certain software and/or service activation. *For the complete Toshiba Memory (Main System) and Toshiba Storage Drive Capacity legal disclaimer visit us.toshiba.com/info.

