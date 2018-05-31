DeVryWORKS Announces 2018 TEACH Partner Award Recipient

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--DeVryWORKS, the workforce solutions group within DeVry University, honored State Auto Insurance with its 2018 TEACH Partner Award. The award recognizes employer partners who exemplify the university’s TEACH values (teamwork, energy, accountability, community and heart) by supporting their employees with professional development opportunities.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, State Auto was founded in 1921 and is now a nearly $2 billion company selling personal and business insurance products in 33 states. Energy and accountability have a unique focus at State Auto. Its coaching programs have replaced the annual performance appraisals and its training sessions are designed to instill confidence, integrity, professionalism and a personal power base centered on honesty, fairness and openness.

“At State Auto, we believe in bringing together all parts of the organization, breaking out of silos, and giving all associates a voice,” said Mike LaRocco, State Auto president and CEO. “We’re striving to become a truly transformative organization. To do that, we have to change the way we communicate with one another, and that begins with coaching in a culture where everyone is treated as professionals, with respect and trust.”

DeVry’s TEACH values:

“At DeVry, our TEACH values define us. We serve each other and our students with passion, respect and care,” said Joe Mozden, vice president of DeVryWORKS. “Helping employees prepare for their future through professional development opportunities is an act of care. Giving support to employees to help fulfill a passion or dream is a value that benefits everyone involved. It takes significant work and dedication, which is why we want to recognize our employer partners who are aligned with our TEACH values.”

About DeVryWORKS

DeVryWORKS consults with today’s leading companies to build custom talent solutions capable of solving real business challenges. This comprehensive service offers strategic guidance and support to help companies execute around talent acquisition, talent development and skills-gap training.

DeVry University has decades of experience working in close collaboration with leading companies to ensure students acquire in-demand skills needed in the employees of tomorrow. DeVryWORKS builds on that heritage with tailored partnerships including custom curriculum to target specific education and training needs, on-site class offerings, and qualified candidates emerging from DeVry University with the qualifications sought by growing companies. To learn more about DeVryWORKS strategic solutions to talent business challenges, go to www.DeVryWORKS.com.

