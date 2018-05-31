QuirkLogic to Showcase Quilla™ Real-Time Ideation Solution at InfoComm 2018

CALGARY, Alberta--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--QuirkLogic, the company helping organizations to drive innovation by connecting people and content, will showcase the latest version of Quilla™, the leading real-time ideation solution designed to support the creative process, June 6-8 during InfoComm 2018.

Real-time ideation leverages writing and technology to optimize employees’ ideas and talents without slowing down the focus, creativity and momentum that fosters innovation. By allowing a team’s collective ideas to be captured instantly in digital format and be made available, globally, for immediate refinement and development, they can be converted into value to expand market leadership.

“Today’s companies are not bound by the walls of an office. Real-time ideation happens everywhere, and employees need tools that can provide them with the flexibility to connect and collaborate no matter their location through whatever smart devices they are using,” said Nashir Samanani, CEO of QuirkLogic. “Quilla helps teams to share content no matter their location so they can focus on ideas, not technology hurdles, and achieve actionable results.”

Quilla is a portable, lightweight digital writing solution that combines the largest battery-operated interactive screen and the familiar writing experience of pen and paper. With Quilla™, no longer are your company’s best ideas anchored to a wall, chained to a wire or captured on personal smartphones. Quilla is always on and ready to use so it can move effortlessly with you – no matter when or where a great idea strikes. The best ideas aren’t bound to a conference room, that’s why Quilla is designed to follow the conversation, even outdoors in bright sunlight. Just grab a Quilla, pick up the pen and write or sketch.

More than a digital writing device, Quilla enables teams in multiple locations to create and collaborate in new ways, formulating, capturing and sharing content-rich ideas in real-time, speeding time to innovation. This uninterrupted creativity helps companies to develop faster product launches, hold more efficient meetings and brainstorms, cultivate more unique and creative designs and better engage clients and partners.

About QuirkLogic, Inc.

Founded in 2013, QuirkLogic™ helps teams to drive innovation by connecting people and content to facilitate collaborative, real-time ideation and effective solutions to your most challenging problems. The company’s flagship product, Quilla, is the leading real-time ideation solution designed to support the creative process. The solution consists of the world’s largest mobile digital writing devices linked to a proprietary and secure cloud-based collaboration and storage platform. Companies in various market segments including design, architecture, construction, technology, healthcare and education have turned to QuirkLogic to modernize how they work together to brainstorm, strategize, organize, and develop their creative thinking, all of which is the genesis for corporate strategy and innovation.

