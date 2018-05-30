The Hyatt Regency Brand Enters the Holy City of Amritsar

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE: H) announced today the rebranding of the Hyatt Amritsar into a Hyatt Regency hotel. Hyatt Regency Amritsar is the 11th Hyatt Regency property in India and joins a strong network of more than 180 Hyatt Regency properties worldwide. Located on Grand Trunk Road, Hyatt Regency Amritsar is the closest upper upscale hotel to the magnificent Golden Temple. The hotel is conveniently located within three miles of the Golden Temple and a mere 25-minute drive from the Sri Guru Ram Dass Jee International airport.

Offering an experience that puts everything guests need right at their fingertips, Hyatt Regency Amritsar also delivers a full range of intuitive services and amenities, including notable culinary experiences; technology-enabled ways to collaborate; the space to work, engage or relax; and expert planners who can take care of every detail.

“We are excited to bring the Hyatt Regency experience to Amritsar,” said Sunjae Sharma, vice president-operations, Hyatt, India. “This transition reflects our continuous effort to do what we do best – providing local knowledge and connecting guests to what matters most; all within the close vicinity of the iconic Golden Temple.”

The hotel offers 248 comfortable and modern guest rooms, inclusive of suites and Regency Club rooms, with an indoor and outdoor area of more than 11,000 square feet, a spa, a swimming pool and a vitality pool. All rooms feature a bay window providing a view of either the pool or the picturesque cityscape.

“The Hyatt Regency brand is loved by our guests in India and across the world and with its rich culture, heritage, cuisine and history, Amritsar has always been a city of significant interest for tourists,” added Sharma. “We believe the city of Amritsar and our guests from across the world will love the Hyatt Regency Amritsar experience.”

Several intriguing dining experiences within the hotel include Punjab Province, a North Indian bistro offering authentic, signature experiences and fabled street food from the highways of Punjab. Scotch Haus offers a range of beverages from premium scotch and single malts to innovative cocktail mixes, coupled with an enthralling ambience of live music and a DJ, making for the best lounging experience in town. Tarteria offers a wide selection of homemade confectioneries and pastries, catering to guests looking for cakes and other baked items.

Hyatt Regency Amritsar offers banquet facilities with best-in-class technologies accommodating up to 500 guests. The ballroom, Istana, can be divided into two sections with a dedicated pre-function space and exclusive entrance, making the hotel a perfect destination for both leisure and business travelers and small or large-scale group events. The White Box is a versatile space for intimate social occasions such as family get-togethers, private parties, and celebrations.

Ideal for weddings and celebrations, the hotel also has an expert team of in-house wedding planners to create tailored memorable experiences. With a wide range of options such as yoga, Ayurveda and exotic western therapies, the hotel offers a modern well-being experience with landscaped outdoor swimming pool, a vitality pool, gymnasium and a spa to help rejuvenate guests.

Hyatt Regency Amritsar has something to offer to all business and leisure travelers, as it is within close proximity of historical and cultural sites including the Golden Temple, Wagah Border, the War & Partition Museum, the bustling shopping streets of Amritsar, and provides the ideal retreat to relax after a long day of sightseeing or working in this leading business center.

