Romania: court tells president to fire anti-graft prosecutor

BUCHAREST, Romania (AP) — Romania's top court has told the president to fire the country's chief anti-corruption prosecutor, widely praised for her efforts to root out high-level graft, but a thorn in the side of some politicians.

The constitutional court ruled Wednesday in a 6-3 vote that there had been an institutional conflict after President Klaus Iohannis disagreed with the justice minister's assessment that National Anti-Corruption Directorate Chief Prosecutor Laura Codruta Kovesi should be dismissed on grounds of failing to do her job properly.

Kovesi's departure would be a blow to the agency, respected by ordinary Romanians, the EU and the U.S. The court will explain its ruling later.

Justice Minister Tudorel Toader praised the ruling saying Iohannis did not have "the legal ability to evaluate the professional and management competences of high-ranking prosecutors."