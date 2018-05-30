Technological Advances to Drive the Global Dental Handpieces Market| Technavio

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018-- market research analysts forecast the to grow at a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2018-2022, according to their latest report.

In this report, Technavio highlights the technological advances as one of the key emerging trends driving the global dental handpieces market. Current technological advances in dental handpieces have increased to improve the effectiveness of dental tasks. Hence, many hospitals and dental clinics are adopting technologically advanced dental handpieces to increase the efficiency and safety of their dental procedures. Dental handpieces are redesigned or upgraded with the latest technological advancements to become accurate and sophisticated tools as they are essential elements for dentist armamentarium. Companies are focusing on advanced technologies such as optimum Glide path technology, which enables the operators to use the glide path rapidly, safely, and mechanically. Optimum torque release technology is also integrated with the handpieces, which assists in changing its rotational direction upon exceeding a certain torque.

In this report, Technavio analysts highlight the high demand for high-speed handpieces as a key factor contributing to the growth of the :

High demand for high-speed handpieces

The availability of a wide-range of high-speed dental handpieces has charged the dynamics of the market for dentistry. Players in the market offer dental handpieces with sophisticated combinations of precise parts moving in synchronization at high-speeds. With the advent of this new technology, dental handpieces can achieve a rotational speed of 280,000 to 380,000 revolutions per minute. These high-speed dental handpieces are safe, thereby allowing operators to make precise cuts with small-diameter instruments.

According to a senior analyst at Technavio for , “Players in the market are focusing on enhancing their product portfolio by developing new and advanced high-speed dental handpieces that provide controlled mechanism to adjust torque to clinical settings owing to the increasing demand for high-speed dental handpieces.”

Global dental handpieces market segmentation

This market research report segments the global dental handpieces market into the following products (air-driven dental handpieces, electric dental handpieces, and hybrid dental handpieces), end-users (hospitals and dental clinics), and key regions (the Americas, APAC, and EMEA).

Of the three major products, the air-driven dental handpieces segment held the largest market share in 2017, accounting for nearly 65% of the market. The market share for this product is expected to decrease nearly 3% by 2022. The fastest growing product is electric dental handpieces, which will account for nearly 35% of the total market share by 2022.

The Americas was the leading region for the global dental handpieces market in 2017, accounting for a market share of nearly 42%. By 2022, APAC is expected to register the highest growth of nearly 3%.

