TAIPEI (Taiwan News) -- The mercury has been hitting new heights in Taipei of late. It has been hot across Taiwan, but in the capital, it has been on a whole other level.

Earlier this week, temperatures in Taipei hit 38 degrees Celsius, contributing to what has been the hottest May on record. With no sign of an end to the heatwave in sight, Taipei’s Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has been issuing heat-wave warnings and announced various steps to try and ease its effects. They also advise people to moderate outdoor activity and avoid direct sunlight wherever possible.

But in this situation, what on earth are people in Taipei expected to do? Malls, shops, and all the usual places which offer free air-conditioning will be full to bursting point this weekend. So, if you do not want to stay at home, where can you go to escape the Taipei?

Here are five suggestions for the Top 5 places to escape the Taipei heatwave. If you have any other ideas, why not share them with our readers on our Facebook or Twitter pages?

Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area - 滿月圓森林遊樂區



Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Manyueyuan National Forest Recreation Area, which is located on the border of New Taipei City’s Sanxia District （三峽區）and Taoyuan County offers 1573 acres of forest-covered mountains to explore. Much of the area is elevated well above sea level meaning that it is often much cooler here than in the city. Manyueyuan is crisscrossed with countless trails and hiking paths giving you a chance to enjoy the great outside, stay in the shade of the trees, and soak of some of Taiwan’s spectacular natural beauty.

Manyueyuan also features plenty of mountain streams running with cool fresh water as well as the Dabao River (大豹溪). These offer opportunities to enjoy river tracing as well as numerous free-water pools which are perfect for swimming. And there are also two waterfalls, the Manyueyuan Waterfall (滿月圓瀑布) and the Virgin Waterfall (處女瀑布), which are both stunningly picturesque and great places to cool down.

Baishawan - 白沙灣



Photo Credit: Public Domain Pictures

You will not stay out of the sun here, but it will certainly be cooler and breezier to head to the beach. And Baishawan is one of the nicest beaches within easy reach of Taipei. The name literally means ‘White Sand Bay’ and this pretty little spot certainly lives up to that name. There are showers and other facilities here meaning that you can swim and play in the water. And there are also a lot of different water sports available to try at peak times too.

Nearby is the North Coast Exploratorium, which shows 3D films in a mini-submarine theater and is pretty fun to pay a visit to. And at the northern end of the beach, you will find an area of cafes, shops, and restaurants to buy refreshments and souvenirs from your visit. Baishawan tends to be less busy than you might expect and if you want to cool down and freshen up, it is well worth a visit.

Shifen Waterfall - 十分大瀑布



Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Shifen Waterfall is located in the Pingxi District (平溪區) of New Taipei City on the upper reaches of the Keelung River. It has the claim to be the broadest waterfall in Taiwan and is also viewed by many as the most beautiful, not least thanks to the rainbows that can frequently be seen next to it. The surrounding forested land is also full of hikes and trails for those interesting in a nature walk. It is also located just a 30-minutes walk away from Shifen Old Street (十分老街), which, while it may not be as cool, will at least offer a great place to pick up a cold drink and some refreshments afterwards.

Shifen Waterfall is a popular tourist attraction, so you will most likely not be alone here, and swimming is not encouraged either, which is a shame. If you want to get a little closer to nature in this part of the world, other nearby options worth considering include Hegu Falls (合谷瀑布), the Motian Waterfall (模天瀑布), and the Pipa-Dong Waterfall (枇杷洞瀑布) which are all on the Sandiaoling Waterfall hiking trail (三貂嶺瀑布群).

KTV



Photo Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Not everyone wants to escape the heat by heading outside, so if you are more of an indoors person and not keen to travel or join the thronging crowds in the shopping malls, then a great option to while away time in a cool environment is to head down to your local KTV. In Taipei, there is a KTV on nearly every street. All offer private air-conditioned rooms, a wide selection of snack, alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks, and most importantly, entertainment.

If your Chinese is not up to singing pop songs yet, then do not worry. There is always a generous selection of songs available in English, not to mention Korean, Japanese, and Cantonese too. It is quite possible to pass several hours in a KTV belting out your favorite hits. It is best done with a group of friends of course, but there is nothing to stop you singing solo too if you so wish

Riverside Biking



Photo Credit: Pixabay

All of Taipei is hot at the moment, but if you are not keen to leave the city, a good way to cool down is to head out on a bike ride in one of the city’s many riverside parks. Parks like Jiangzicuijingguan Riverside Park (江子翠景觀河濱公園), and Longshan Riverside Park (龍山河濱公園) offer cycle-paths, beautiful scenery, and being down by the river, breezes and less humidity than other places in the city.

You will need a sunhat, some sunscreen, and a bit of stamina of course. Oh, and if you do not have your own bike you will need to hire one too. But there are plenty of bike-hire options in Taipei and whether rent a YouBike or something fancier, exploring the Taipei riverside on two wheels is a great way to while away a long, hot, Taipei summer's day.