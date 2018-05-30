Bloom Burton & Co. Welcomes Michael J. Brown, CFA® as Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer of its Asset Management Affiliate, Bloom Burton Investment Group.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Bloom Burton & Co. (“Bloom Burton”) is pleased to announce that Michael J. Brown, CFA®, has been appointed as Portfolio Manager and Chief Executive Officer of Bloom Burton’s asset management affiliate firm, Bloom Burton Investment Group Inc. (“BBIG”). BBIG is now registered as an Investment Fund Manager, Portfolio Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Ontario, an Investment Fund Manager and Exempt Market Dealer in Québec, and Exempt Market Dealer in Alberta, British Columbia and Saskatchewan. Mr. Brown, CFA®, has a 20-year track record in the Canadian alternative investments industry, having most recently served as President, Chief Compliance Officer and Portfolio Manager at Scale Capital Management Inc.. In addition, TwoThree Capital Health Care Market Neutral LP, a global healthcare fund managed by Mr. Brown and Jason Lin, will join the Bloom Burton platform.

The addition of Mr. Brown will expand Bloom Burton’s ability to serve Canadian institutional and accredited investors as they consider the important and growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology and healthcare sectors. Mr. Brown will broaden the product offering and distribution of Bloom Burton’s investments, as well as help raise the profile of events such as the firm’s flagship and highly coveted Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference.

Later this summer, subject to unitholder approval, Bloom Burton Investment Group Inc. will assume management of the Bloom Burton Canadian Healthcare Fund LP, the Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust and the Bloom Burton Healthcare Lending Trust II. This transition will simplify the management of these portfolios.

“I am extremely excited to join Canada’s leading healthcare investment firm,” said Mr. Brown. “I know of no other platform in Canada that offers the same unique value proposition. Bloom Burton, with its scientific and medical professionals, offers unparalleled access to Canadian healthcare champions and tomorrow’s leaders. I look forward to meeting with all of the innovative companies in the portfolio and being a part of Bloom Burton’s continued growth across its platform.”

Brian Bloom, Chairman and CEO of Bloom Burton commented, “We are thrilled to partner with Michael to internalize our successful direct investing activities. These portfolios have in aggregate, outperformed the Canadian Hedge Fund industry, and we are excited to be able to offer these funds to a wider array of Canadian investors.”

About Bloom Burton & Co.:

Bloom Burton & Co. is a firm dedicated to accelerating returns in the healthcare sector for both investors and companies. Bloom Burton has an experienced team of medical, scientific, pharmaceutical, legal and capital markets professionals who perform a deep level of diligence, which combined with our creative and entrepreneurial approach, assists our clients in achieving the right monetization events. Bloom Burton and its affiliates provide capital raising, M&A advisory, equity research, business strategy and scientific consulting, advisory on direct investing and company creation and incubation services.

Bloom Burton Securities Inc. is a member of the Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) and is also a member of the Canadian Investor Protection Fund (CIPF).

