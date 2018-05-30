Biovation Labs Signs New Quality and Compliance Manager

SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Biovation Labs today announced that Ashantai Yungai has joined the natural products and supplement contract manufacturer as the new Quality and Compliance Manager.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005159/en/

Contract manufacturer Biovation Labs has named Ashantai Yungai as its new Quality and Compliance Manager.

“Quality and compliance are at the heart of our operations and, in fact, our entire business model,” said Justin Bath, President of Biovation Labs. “Ashantai has a deep background in helping ensure process, people and equipment are all aligned to meet the stringent demands we face from regulators, clients, consumers and our own high standards of quality. As a contract manufacturer, quality is paramount, and Ashantai is highly qualified to bring continual improvement and excellence at every stage of the supplement manufacturing process.”

Yungai’s background is in chemistry. Prior to Biovation Labs, he was a synthetic organic chemist at Myriad Pharmaceuticals, which then became Myrexis Pharmaceuticals. He worked on creating drugs in hopes of alleviating diseases disorders such as Alzheimer’s, HIV and cancer. His chemistry background has also been utilized in analytical testing, running tests such auto titration and loss on drying (LOD), and LC instrumentation at companies such as Reckitt Benckiser (RB) and Teva Pharmaceuticals. While at Teva, he transitioned into quality assurance in 2016. He began specializing in quality assurance and documentation accuracy and quality. Working as peer review he was responsible for compiling research and data, and ensuring accuracy and completeness for legal and regulatory compliance.

Yungai received his Bachelor of Science degree from Dillard University in New Orleans. He received his Master of Science degree from the University of Utah.

“Biovation Labs is setting new standards of innovation and quality in the nutraceutical and supplement contract manufacturing space,” Yungai said. “As the Quality and Compliance Manager, I look forward to sustaining this standard of excellence, and serving the wide variety of clientele that turn to Biovation Labs to rapidly and accurately meet their manufacturing needs.”

About Biovation Labs

Biovation Labs is a nationally leading, cutting edge contract manufacturing, formulation, private label and supplier company within the $141 billion Natural Products industry. It works within the life science space, manufacturing products for supplement and nutraceutical companies worldwide. In January 2018, the company moved into its new 104,000 square-foot corporate headquarters, which houses a state-of-the-art, high capacity manufacturing facility, serving the needs of both large and early-stage companies. Biovation Labs is a cGMP certified, NSF and FDA registered manufacturing facility. For more information visit www.biovationlabs.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005159/en/

CONTACT: Springboard5

Tim Rush, 801-208-1100

tim.rush@springboard5.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA UTAH

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH ALTERNATIVE MEDICINE FITNESS & NUTRITION PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING OTHER MANUFACTURING NATURAL RESOURCES AGRICULTURE GENERAL HEALTH

SOURCE: Biovation Labs

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005159/en