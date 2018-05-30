National Interstate Insurance Company’s Senior Vice President Wins Prestigious Industry Award

RICHFIELD, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--National Interstate Insurance Company (“National Interstate”) is pleased to announce that Stephen Winborn, Senior Vice President of Claims and Risk Management for National Interstate Insurance Company, recently received the Robert T. Franklin Award at the 2018 Defense Research Institute (DRI) Trucking Conference in Chicago, Illinois. The award is named in honor of the late Bob Franklin, co-founder of Franklin & Prokopik, P.C. and founder of the DRI Trucking Law Committee. This is just the second time the award has been given. The award nominations are judged on commitment to the trucking industry, education of the industry and loyalty to the industry, aiming to select an individual who is a true champion of the trucking industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005886/en/

Stephen Winborn, Senior Vice President of Claims and Risk Management for National Interstate Insurance Company, recently received the Robert T. Franklin Award. (Photo: Business Wire)

Mr. Winborn has been involved in the defense and operation of insurers and transportation companies for over 25 years, and has assumed roles of increasing responsibility throughout his career. As Senior Vice President, he leads a dedicated team of Claims professionals at National Interstate.

“I considered Bob a colleague and personal friend, and had the privilege of co-presenting with him on a variety of topics at industry events over the more than 15 years I knew him,” said Mr. Winborn. “I am grateful to have been chosen as the recipient for this award named in honor of Bob.”

In presenting the award, Tamara B. Goorevitz Esq., of Franklin & Prokopik, announced, “It was an honor to participate in presenting the Robert T. Franklin Award to Mr. Winborn on behalf of the DRI Trucking Law committee. His leadership and dedication to the trucking industry, his professionalism and his ardent support of his team at National Interstate and the attorneys with whom he works made him deserving of this honor. I am fortunate to know him personally and have witnessed his character and the respect and loyalty he shows to all those with whom he works. These characteristics truly embody the spirit of the Robert T. Franklin Award.”

“Steve has been a valued partner to the DRI Trucking Law Committee for nearly two decades, and a stellar defender and protector of the commercial transportation industry for longer than that,” said co-presenter, Jack Laffey of Laffey, Leitner & Goode LLC and current DRI Law Institute Chair. “He has also served as a client to so many of our members in the most respectful, professional and collegial of ways that it is a privilege and an honor to work with him defending our clients/insureds.”

“We are proud of Steve’s accomplishments and this coveted award recognizes his work in our industry,” said Tony Mercurio, President & CEO of National Interstate. “Steve brings significant value to our company everyday,” Mr. Mercurio stated.

The next Robert T. Franklin Award will be presented at the 2020 DRI Trucking Conference.

An Insurance Experience Built Around You

National Interstate Insurance Company offers insurance products and services, including alternative risk transfer programs, focused on the transportation industry. We provide insurance solutions that address the unique needs of our customers, which include passenger, moving and storage, and truck transportation companies. National Interstate and its insurance subsidiaries, including Vanliner Insurance Company and Triumphe Casualty Company, are rated “A” (Excellent) by A.M. Best Company. Founded in 1989, we are headquartered in Richfield, Ohio with operations in Kapolei, Hawaii and Fenton, Missouri.

National Interstate Insurance is a member of Great American Insurance Group. The members of Great American Insurance Group are subsidiaries of American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG). AFG’s common stock is listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol AFG.

About DRI

DRI is the leading organization of defense attorneys and in-house counsel. Membership in DRI provides access to resources and tools for attorneys who strive to provide high-quality, balanced and excellent service to their clients and corporations. DRI is host to 29 substantive committees whose focus is to develop ongoing and critical dialogue about areas of practice. DRI provides access to resources and tools to grow your practice – members can search a database of more than 65,000 experts, attend renowned CLE seminars, conferences and webcasts, network with 22,000+ like-minded defense practitioners and more.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005886/en/

CONTACT: National Interstate Insurance Company

Amanda Genther,Media Relations, 330-523-5482

amanda.genther@natl.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS OHIO

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT TRUCKING PROFESSIONAL SERVICES FINANCE INSURANCE LEGAL OTHER PROFESSIONAL SERVICES

SOURCE: National Interstate Insurance Company

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 10:00 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 10:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005886/en