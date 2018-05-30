EquBot Announces Addition of ETF & Financial Technology Veteran Matt Hougan to Firm’s Board of Directors

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--EquBot, a leader in combining deep financial analysis with the cognitive power of artificial intelligence (AI), today announced that Matt Hougan has joined the firm’s Board of Directors.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005874/en/

An Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) industry pioneer, Hougan was instrumental in establishing ETF.com as a leading source for news and research focused on the world of ETFs. He joined the firm 2004, rising to become CEO and leading the company through its sale in 2015. He also helped launch and is today Chairman of Inside ETFs, the world’s leading ETF education company.

Among other accomplishments, Hougan is co-author of the CFA Institute Research Foundation’s monograph on ETFs, an ETF and fintech columnist for Forbes.com, and a three-time member of the Barron’s ETF Roundtable. Earlier this year, Hougan joined Bitwise Asset Management as Global Head of Research.

“We could not be more excited to add someone of Matt’s caliber to our board,” said Chida Khatua, CEO and co-founder of EquBot. “Few people have as deep an understanding of the intersecting worlds of ETFs and emerging technology-driven approaches to portfolio construction, and we look forward to his insights and guidance as we continue to advance the use of AI-driven approaches across a range of investment platforms and products.”

EquBot’s state-of-the-art technology is driven by its proprietary algorithms, which operate across multiple AI cognitive computing platforms. In asset management and portfolio construction, EquBot’s technology combines both fundamental and qualitative analysis while formulating new investment insights through the use of AI, utilizing massive amounts of data to build predictive financial models on more than 15,000 publicly traded companies in the U.S. and in international developed markets.

“We’re still very early in the creation and adoption of AI-driven investment strategies, both in terms of the products being created and the disruptive forces that AI will unleash in other key areas, such as financial advice, wealth management and more,” added Hougan. “EquBot is already a clear leader in making AI not just accessible but in showing the utility it can bring to the markets. I’m thrilled to be joining their board of directors and look forward to working closely with the firm’s management on the next phase of their growth.”

About EquBot

EquBot offers compelling global financial technology solutions powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML). The EquBot investment technology platform works around the clock to process market big data and unstructured electronic signals to formulate innovative and actionable investment insights.

The use of multiple instances of AI at the core of EquBot's proprietary algorithms position the firm as an industry leader in data consumption while simultaneously growing its global knowledge and investment value base. EquBot’s unique technology structure allows for efficient construction of custom investment solutions. EquBot seeks to use its investment technology platform to take leadership in bringing affordable AI investment products to market for investors of all backgrounds. EquBot is a participant in the “With Watson” program and a graduate of the IBM Global Entrepreneur Program.

EquBot is headquartered in San Francisco. Additional information is available at www.equbot.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005874/en/

CONTACT: MacMillan Communications

Chris Sullivan/Caroline Emerson

212-473-4442

chris@macmillancom.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY OTHER TECHNOLOGY PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: EquBot

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 09:35 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 09:35 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005874/en