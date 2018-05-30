PPG COMEX Completes $1.8 Million Investment in Chihuahua, Mexico Distribution Center

CHIHUAHUA, Mexico--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--PPG COMEX® today announced that it has completed a $1.8 million investment at a new distribution center in Chihuahua, Mexico. The 49,000 square foot (4,600 square meter) facility located in the northern part of Mexico will be utilized for more than 15,000 unique paint and coatings products. It is the brand’s seventh distribution center in the country.

Located in the Chihuahua Industrial Complex, the center serves more than 125 PPG Comex stores located in the cities of Bocoyna, Camargo, Chihuahua, Cuauhtemoc, Delicias, Guerrero, Hidalgo del Parral, Jimenez, Juarez, Madera, Meoqui, Ojinaga and Santa Isabel. Its central location reduces transportation time to the stores by up to 85 percent, helping PPG Comex meet its promise to fulfill orders from each of its nearly 4,500 stores in Mexico within 24 hours.

“Chihuahua, which is the fifth largest economy in the country, has maintained double-digit growth over the past three years and represents a strategic opportunity for PPG,” said Henrik Bergstrom, president, PPG Comex. “With this new center, we have consolidated our distribution strategy to move 1.3 million gallons of paint daily within Mexico so we can better serve our customers.”

Bergstrom indicated that PPG Comex will continue to strengthen its position as one of the largest retailers in Mexico, facilitating the renovation of 160,000 homes each day. Joining PPG Comex leaders at the center’s inauguration were representatives from the Chihuahua state government.

“We provide the latest paint and coatings technologies to protect and beautify, and we offer the highest level of professional and technical support to ensure our customers are fully satisfied,” Bergstrom said.

PPG Comex employs approximately 4,500 people in Mexico at its company-owned stores, six manufacturing facilities, four training centers and three research centers. It is a leader in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of decorative paints, waterproofing products, wood care products, industrial coatings and accessories. The brand is celebrating its 65 th anniversary in 2018.

