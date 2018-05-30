Andersen Global Collaborates with Vaish Associates in India

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Vaish Associates, a leading legal firm with a presence in New Delhi, Mumbai, and Bengaluru, has entered into a Collaboration with Andersen Global, a global association of tax and law firms. The collaboration broadens Andersen Global’s presence globally and furthers its ability to provide best-in-class client service in India.

“India is one of the most strategic markets in the world. The relationship with the Vaish law firm provides us with an outstanding firm that is best-in-class in direct taxation and legal services. We have developed an excellent relationship with some of their partners and share a common vision,” said Mark Vorsatz, Global Chairman and Andersen Tax LLC CEO.

Established in 1971, Vaish Associates serves a range of diverse clientele, including domestic and overseas corporations, multinational companies and individuals. Being a full service firm, the firm’s practice areas include direct tax, indirect tax, mergers and acquisitions, venture capital, private equity, foreign direct investments, general corporate, projects, energy & infrastructure, real estate, competition laws, intellectual property rights, information technology law, alternate dispute resolution, and litigation.

Bomi Daruwala, Joint Managing Partner of Vaish Associates, commented that, “The Indian economy is growing rapidly, and our collaboration with Andersen Global strengthens our capability to provide high quality, creative, and client-focused legal and business advisory services.”

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 3,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 103 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

