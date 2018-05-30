A.1. MEAT SCENTED CANDLES: The RAREST gift you’ll receive on Father’s Day

PITTSBURGH & CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Father’s Day gifts are always the same. Year after year, it’s another tie, a book, a bottle of cologne, or a mug saying world’s greatest dad. Does Dad really need another set of tools this year? This year, A.1.® Sauce is here to help you break from the boring norm.

That’s right – A.1. – the famous grilling sauce, knows what dad actually wants for Father’s Day: A.1. Meat Scented Candles. He knows that A.1. is the condiment that can withstand the heat and provide delicious flavors, so why not give him something he already loves?

A.1. Meat Scented Candles make for a truly unique gift that celebrates Dad, evokes memories of fathers cooking, grilling and using A.1. sauce for all grilling occasions… and of course smells amazing.

The limited-edition 9oz candles retail for $14.99 each and are available in the three delicious scents: Original Meat, Backyard BBQ and Classic Burger. They are hand-poured in the USA, burn for 50-70 hours, and are available exclusively at www.A1MeatScents.com until supplies last.

