Nintendo News: New Pokémon™ Experiences Announced for Nintendo Switch

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Last night, Nintendo, The Pokémon Company, GAME FREAK and Niantic announced several fun new Pokémon experiences coming to the Nintendo Switch system in 2018, including one that is available right now!

Poké Ball Plus will launch alongside Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on Nov. 16, 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

The entire video presentation can be viewed here, but below is a summary of key announcements:

and : Taking place in the diverse and vibrant Kanto region, this new pair of games is packed with adventure for Pokémon Trainers of all ages. In the Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! games, you will partner up with either Pikachu or Eevee and embark on an exciting adventure where you’ll catch and battle Pokémon, meet other Trainers and discover the region of Kanto. Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! launch exclusively on Nintendo Switch on Nov. 16, 2018. Watch the trailer : This controller was specially designed by Nintendo to enhance the gameplay experience for aspiring Pokémon Trainers by replicating the look and feel of an actual Poké Ball ™. Poké Ball Plus allows players to control their journey in Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, combining motion controls, a pressable Control Stick and Top Button to create a truly immersive Pokémon adventure. In addition to motion controls, Poké Ball Plus also lights up with a variety of colors, vibrates and plays sounds. Players can even send one Pokémon at a time from Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! to Poké Ball Plus and bring it along for a stroll in the real world. Poké Ball Plus is also compatible with the ™ app*, providing the same functionality as Pokémon ™ GO Plus . Poké Ball Plus will launch alongside Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! on Nov. 16, 2018. Connect to Pokémon GO*: By wirelessly connecting Pokémon GO to Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee!, players can transfer Kanto region Pokémon into the Nintendo Switch games. Catch and Battle with a Friend: Play Pokémon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! and Pokémon: Let’s Go, Eevee! cooperatively anytime, anywhere on one system. Each player can use a single Joy-Con controller or Poké Ball Plus (sold separately) to catch and battle together. : Set off on an adventure in the Pokémon Quest game. Venture out with your Pokémon buddies on expeditions across Tumblecube Island in search of loot in this free-to-start action-adventure game for the Nintendo Switch system. Modify your Pokémon buddies with discovered Power Stones to make your expedition team. With a cube-shaped art style, Pokémon Quest is unlike any Pokémon game you’ve seen before. The simple gameplay makes it easy to hop into expeditions and start exploring Tumblecube Island with the help of your Pokémon buddies. Afterward, head back to your base camp where you can use the loot you found during your adventure to befriend more Pokémon. Attract various Kanto Region Pokémon to your base camp by cooking up dishes made with collected ingredients. You can even decorate your base camp with fun items that provide helpful bonuses that make your expeditions more beneficial.

In addition to all of this exciting content, it was announced that GAME FREAK is simultaneously developing another core RPG entry in the Pokémon series, slated to be released for Nintendo Switch in late 2019.

For more information about all these experiences and more, visit https://www.pokemon.com/us/.

*Requires installation of the Pokémon GO application on a compatible smartphone. Visit https://pokeballplus.nintendo.com/ for details.

