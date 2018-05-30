Turn the Heat up on Savings This Grilling Season with $40 in Potential Rewards During Food Lion's "Cookout Payout"

SALISBURY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Now through June 26, Food Lion customers have the opportunity to save up to $40 during the "Cookout Payout" promotion when they buy participating items using their personal MVP card. Customers may activate and track their progress on Food Lion's website or mobile app.

To participate, customers must:

Visit the Food Lion Mobile App or www.foodlion.com and activate the Cookout Payout offer to their MVP account by clicking on the "Activate and Track" button Once the offer is activated, shop participating items and scan their enrolled MVP card at checkout

Customers can earn $5 in rewards for every $20 they spend on participating items, up to $40 in total rewards. Customers may use the personal rewards tracker on www.foodlion.com or within Food Lion's mobile app to track progress and rewards achieved.

A list of participating items can be found online, via the mobile app as well as in an in-store booklet. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

Reward offers must be earned within the published promotional period and expire on the date stated in the offer details. Rewards will be automatically redeemed on the shopping trip after they are earned if the enrolled MVP card is scanned at checkout. Rewards can only be used at Food Lion, have no cash value and are not transferable. Rewards cannot be used toward the purchase of alcohol, tobacco, prescriptions, gift cards, stamps, services, including money orders, or lottery tickets and are not valid toward the purchase of dairy items in Tennessee, Pennsylvania or Virginia.

About Food Lion

Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, has more than 1,000 stores in 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states and employs more than 63,000 associates. By leveraging its longstanding heritage of low prices and convenient locations, Food Lion is working to own the easiest full shop grocery experience in the Southeast, anchored by a strong commitment to affordability, freshness and the communities it serves. Through Food Lion Feeds, the company has committed to provide 500 million meals to individuals and families in need by the end of 2020. Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Royal Ahold Delhaize Group. For more information, visit www.foodlion.com.

