Helios and Matheson Analytics Launches Moviepass Films™ and Agrees to Acquire Emmett Furla Oasis Films

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY) (“Helios”) announced today that Emmett Furla Oasis Films (“EFO Films”) has granted Helios the exclusive option to acquire the entire film library and current production slate of EFO Films. The EFO Films library includes acclaimed titles such as Lone Survivor and Broken City and features A-List actors such as Mark Wahlberg, 50 Cent, Sylvester Stallone, Bruce Willis, Arnold Schwarzenegger, John Travolta, Denzel Washington, Nicolas Cage, Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Kate Bosworth, Leelee Sobieski, Anna Kendrick and Ellen Burstyn. The EFO Films library also includes the upcoming titles Boss Level starring Naomi Watts, Mel Gibson and Anabelle Wallis, 2Guns, Escape Plan 2 and Escape Plan 3 starring Sylvester Stallone and Dave Bautista , The Irishman starring Robert De Niro, Al Pacino and Jesse Plemons, and The Iconic Video Game ASTEROIDS by ATARI, including others in production, with the goal of 12 to 15 films over the next year.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005842/en/

Helios and Matheson Analytics Launches MoviePass Films™ (Photo: Business Wire)

Helios also announced today that it has formed MoviePass Films LLC (“MoviePass Films”) with Emmett Furla Oasis Films (“EFO Films”). Helios owns 51% and EFO Films owns 49% of MoviePass Films. MoviePass Films will focus on studio-driven content and new film production for theatrical release and other distribution channels. Hollywood veterans Randall Emmett and George Furla will serve as Co-CEO’s of MoviePass Films; MoviePass Films’ Chairman of the Board will be Ted Farnsworth. Mitch Lowe will hold a Board seat as well, and Farnsworth and Lowe will work together day-to-day to execute the strategy between MoviePass and MoviePass Films. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, however both parties agreed on a payment in the form cash and stock.

Helios plans to capitalize on the unique capabilities of its subsidiary, MoviePass Inc. (“MoviePass”), to market future MoviePass Films productions to millions of MoviePass subscribers and moviegoers everywhere. MoviePass Films will pay MoviePass for any marketing services provided to market MoviePass Films productions. MoviePass Films will own and control all revenue streams from theatrical release, domestic and foreign distribution rights, streaming, retail, DVD sales, transactional sales, etc.

“To have such a well-known, quality production company join forces with the Helios/MoviePass group of companies is truly remarkable,” said Mitch Lowe, MoviePass’ CEO. “Since we began disrupting the movie industry with our unprecedented low-cost movie theater subscription service, MoviePass™, we have envisioned owning and developing our own studio content and using the power of our several million subscribers to bolster the success of the box office for our films. I believe MoviePass Films will accelerate those efforts and demonstrate the power of MoviePass to drive movie theater attendance and downstream sales, for the benefit of moviegoers, movie theaters, studios and the film entertainment ecosystem as a whole,” concluded Mr. Lowe.

Helios believes its acquisition of the current production slate of EFO Films and the leadership of MoviePass Films by veteran producers Randall Emmett and George Furla will accelerate Helios’ plan to produce its own movies for theatrical release, create new revenue opportunities for MoviePass’ marketing services, fill theater seats throughout the United States for MoviePass Films productions to the benefit of exhibitors, and enable MoviePass Films to participate in box office and downstream revenues from its proprietary content.

“To do a deal with Helios and MoviePass is epic for us,” said Randall Emmett of EFO Films. The MoviePass™ subscription service has totally disrupted the movie industry, for the better. When we worked with MoviePass Ventures on the movie Gotti, starring John Travolta, which premiered at Cannes and is set for release this coming June 15 – I immediately saw how revolutionary the MoviePass™ service is. I have never seen any player in our industry move so quickly and gain such a large following in such a short period of time. What impresses me the most is that MoviePass can guarantee box office attendance, which is a game changer. I don’t believe anybody else can do that,” concluded Mr. Emmett.

“Ever since we co-acquired our first film with MoviePass Ventures, American Animals, which is set for release June 1, we’ve been looking for an opportunity to acquire and produce studio content on a larger scale and prove the power of the MoviePass™ service in the process. We believe we’ve found that opportunity with Emmett Furla Oasis Films. Along with MoviePass Films, MoviePass Ventures, our studio driven production company and our independent film investment division, will play an integral role in our business strategy,” said Ted Farnsworth, Chairman and CEO of Helios. “We believe the track record of Randall Emmett and George Furla over the last twenty years speaks for itself. For MoviePass to have the opportunity to jump in the middle of new high-caliber productions that are already underway, becoming a part of that, is more exciting for Helios and MoviePass than I ever could have imagined,” concluded Mr. Farnsworth.

About MoviePass Inc.

MoviePass Inc. (“MoviePass”) is a marketing technology platform enhancing the exploration of film and the moviegoing experience. As the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service, MoviePass provides film enthusiasts the ability to attend up to one new movie title per day in theaters. The service, now accepted at more than 91% of theaters across the United States, is the nation's largest theater network. Visit us at moviepass.com

About Helios and Matheson Analytics

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (Nasdaq: HMNY ) (“Helios”) is a provider of information technology services and solutions, offering a range of technology platforms focusing on big data, artificial intelligence, business intelligence, social listening, and consumer-centric technology. Helios currently owns approximately 92% of the outstanding shares (excluding options and warrants) of MoviePass Inc., the nation's premier movie-theater subscription service. Helios's holdings include RedZone Map™, a safety and navigation app for iOS and Android users, and a community-based ecosystem that features a socially empowered safety map app that enhances mobile GPS navigation using advanced proprietary technology. Helios is headquartered in New York, NY and listed on the Nasdaq Capital Market under the symbol Helios. For more information, visit us at www.hmny.com.

About Emmett Furla Oasis Films

Emmett Furla Oasis Films (“EFO Films”) was founded in 1998 and was a combination of Randall Emmett’s extensive entertainment industry experience and George Furla’s business expertise. In 2013 a collaboration was finalized with Oasis Ventures Entertainment. The success to date has been rooted in EFO Films’ ability to facilitate relationships between top creative talent (including actors, writers, and directors) and companies that produce, finance, and distribute motion pictures. To date, EFO Films has produced over 80 films that have grossed in excess of $1 Billion box office ticket sales worldwide. The films include The Amityville Horror, Rambo, 16 Blocks, End of Watch, Broken City, The Frozen Ground, Escape Plan, 2Guns and Lone Survivor. In 2018 EFO Films is producing a wide range of movies including the following: Martin Scorsese’s Silence, the TUPAC biopic, Extraction and in collaboration with Hasbro the world’s first Monopoly movie and Hungry Hungry Hippos.

Cautionary Statement on Forward-looking Information

Certain statements in this communication contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 or under Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that may not be based on historical fact, but instead relate to future events, including without limitation statements containing the words “believe”, “may”, “plan”, “will”, “estimate”, “continue”, “anticipate”, “intend”, “expect” and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this communication are forward-looking statements.

Such forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions. Although Helios’s management believes that the assumptions made and expectations represented by such statements are reasonable, there can be no assurance that a forward-looking statement contained herein will prove to be accurate. Actual results and developments (including, without limitation, the potential benefits of Helios’s partnership with Emmett Furla Oasis Films through MoviePass Films as described herein) may differ significantly from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained herein and even if such actual results and developments are realized or substantially realized, there can be no assurance that they will have the expected consequences or effects. Risk factors and other material information concerning Helios and MoviePass are described in its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2017, its quarterly report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2018 and other filings, including subsequent current and periodic reports, information statements and registration statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. You are cautioned to review such reports and other filings at www.sec.gov.

Given these risks, uncertainties and factors, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements and information, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All forward-looking statements and information made herein are based on Helios’s current expectations and Helios does not undertake an obligation to revise or update such forward-looking statements and information to reflect subsequent events or circumstances, except as required by law.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005842/en/

CONTACT: HMNY Contact:

The Pollack PR Marketing Group

Stephanie Goldman/Mark Havenner, 310-556-4443

sgoldman@ppmgcorp.com/mhavenner@ppmgcorp.com

or

MoviePass Contact:

LaunchSquad for MoviePass

Gavin Skillman, 212-564-3665

moviepass@launchsquad.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: WOMEN ENTERTAINMENT TECHNOLOGY CONSUMER ELECTRONICS SECURITY FILM & MOTION PICTURES GENERAL ENTERTAINMENT MOBILE/WIRELESS RETAIL OTHER RETAIL CONSUMER FAMILY MEN

SOURCE: Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 09:10 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 09:11 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005842/en