Boosting Brand Awareness: A Brand Strategy Engagement Study for an Active Ingredient Manufacturer | Infiniti Research

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Infiniti Research, a global market and customer intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new brand strategy engagement study on the active ingredient manufacturing industry. A prominent active ingredient manufacturer wanted to plan new strategies to build interest among the customers about the products being offered.

According to the brand strategy engagement experts at Infiniti, “Organizations can execute specific and long-term goals to improve their brand value with the help of brand strategy engagement.”

Active ingredients are used in the production of pharmaceutical drugs. The market for the active ingredient is influenced by many factors including the augmented incidence of chronic diseases, rising incidences of age-related diseases, and advancements in technology in API manufacturing. Also, patent expiration of chief drugs that upsurge generic drug sales and government initiatives are spurring the market’s growth.

The brand strategy engagement solution offered by Infiniti helped the client to master the art of understanding customers and their perception of a particular brand. The client was able to understand the emotions of the customers and create a better relationship with them to foster customer loyalty.

This brand strategy engagement solution provided benefits that helped the client to:

This brand strategy engagement solution provided predictive insights on:

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies.

With 15+ years of experience and offices across three continents, Infiniti Research has been instrumental in providing a complete range of competitive intelligence, strategy, and research services for over 550 companies across the globe.

