Impossible Foods Hires Dana Wagner as Chief Legal Officer

REDWOOD CITY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Impossible Foods has hired Dana Wagner as its Chief Legal Officer. He will oversee the food technology company’s legal affairs and government relations as it continues to expand. Areas of focus will include guiding Impossible Foods into new markets and managing the startup’s growing portfolio of intellectual property.

Prior to joining Impossible Foods, Wagner served as General Counsel at Square Inc., where he built and led the legal, government relations, compliance, and safety teams from 2011-2016. He helped lead the financial technology company’s international growth, its development of new products in highly regulated sectors, and its 2015 initial public offering.

Prior to joining Square, Wagner led antitrust and competition matters at Google from 2007 to 2011. Before that he was an Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Northern District of California and a Trial Attorney in the Antitrust Division of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Wagner has taught and lectured at Harvard Law School, Stanford Law School, Berkeley Law, Northwestern University, U.C. Hastings College of the Law, and many other universities on the topics of law, business, and technology. He received his undergraduate degree at the University of California-Berkeley and received his J.D. at Yale Law School.

Wagner is the latest hire to join the expanding senior team at Impossible Foods. In March, Sasha Markova joined as the company’s first Executive Creative Director, running the in-house creative team. Stephanie Lind was hired as the Senior Vice President of Global Sales, responsible for leading the growing startup’s sales team, in December 2017. In September 2017, Marcella Butler became Impossible Foods’ first Chief People Officer, and Dr. David J. Lipman, M.D., joined the company in June 2017 to take on the newly created role of Chief Science Officer.

ABOUT IMPOSSIBLE FOODS

Based in Redwood City, California, Impossible Foods is in a mission to replace the world’s most destructive technology by creating the world’s most delicious, and nutritious meat, fish and dairy products directly from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. Their first product, the Impossible Burger, is served in about 2000 restaurants, and more every day. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Dr. Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., formerly a biochemistry professor and Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator at Stanford University. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project.

