Sterling and Wilson to Deliver the Largest Battery Energy Storage Project in Africa

MUMBAI, India--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Sterling and Wilson, an Indian multinational engaged in engineering, construction, manufacturing and energy services with over $1.5Bn in revenue, has bagged its first large scale hybrid and energy storage turnkey engineering, procurement and construction order in Western Africa. Sterling and Wilson’s turnkey scope of work includes complete design, engineering, procurement, construction and O&M of a captive hybrid microgrid powered by solar, diesel and battery energy storage. This first of its kind project powering behind-the-meter clients in the educational sector in Western Africa will also play host to the continent’s largest battery energy storage project with 30MWh of batteries spread across three sites, including single largest battery installation of 17MWh.

Besides providing microgrid integration and enabling the educational institutions to get off the grid, the hybrid microgrid backed by the batteries would also provide uniquely designed one-day power autonomy to the institutions, thus enabling efficient operations, effective learning and allocation of a larger budget towards the school programs. Sterling and Wilson’s proposed hybrid and energy storage solution is expected to deliver an envisioned reduction of 137,170 metric tonnes of carbon footprint, equivalent to planting 3.5 million new trees.

Speaking on this occasion, Mr. Deepak Thakur, CEO – Hybrid and Energy Storage, Sterling & Wilson, said: “Lack of power supply is a primary barrier in imparting effective learning and development of any nation. We are extremely glad to have bagged our landmark first project in the hybrid and energy storage space, which not only consists of the largest battery installation in Africa till date, but also hopefully proves to be a marquee installation empowering future generations. We are confident of meeting the most stringent quality, safety and financial needs of our client given our combined global expertise of having delivered over 7GW of solar, diesel and gas based power plants on turnkey basis till date.”

Given its global energy expertise, Sterling and Wilson, through its Hybrid and Energy Storage business unit, has an extensive focus on where and how hybrid and energy storage solutions can be applied across the energy sector from centralized large fossil and renewable power plants, to data centres, C&I segments and remote settings such as Islands. The newly formed business unit is actively pursuing further opportunities in the aforesaid segments across Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia and Australia besides setting its sights on USA.

Sterling and Wilson

Sterling and Wilson is an excellent example of how the Shapoorji Pallonji family has nurtured long term associations with its business partners. The Mistry and Daruvala families have been partners in Sterling and Wilson for 3 generations. This partnership will only grow stronger, as the 4th generations of both families have recently joined the business.

Over the past 5 years, Sterling and Wilson has shown exceptional growth; with operations all over the globe, as well as an expansion in its range of services, the company's turnover has shown an extremely positive growth. From a turnover of INR 1,760 crore in 2012, Sterling and Wilson group crossed a turnover of INR 6,000 crore and is likely to exceed INR 10,000 crore by 2020. From being a predominantly India focused company in 2010, Sterling and Wilson now operates across the Middle East, Africa, Australia and Europe. In the current year, the company is expanding to the USA and South America. From being a company that was mainly focused on doing MEP projects in India, Sterling and Wilson over the past 5 years has set up global operations in manufacture of DG sets, Gas based power plants, Waste to Energy, Turnkey data centres, Transmission and Distribution and Solar EPC. With its recent foray into energy storage, Sterling and Wilson is perfectly poised to play a pivotal role in the global trend of moving away from thermal plants to a future of renewable energy with storage.

