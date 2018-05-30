Dynamics Inc. Wallet Card Wins Best Alternative Payment Solution at CNP Awards

PITTSBURGH--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Dynamics Inc., an innovator in next-generation payment systems, has been selected as winner of the Judge’s Choice award in the “Alternative Payment Solution” category at the CNP Awards. Hosted by Card Not Present®, the CNP Awards are the only awards honoring the companies, programs and solutions that have distinguished themselves in the card not present space throughout the year. The awards were announced in conjunction with CNP Expo® and Card Not Present®.

Launched at CES 2018, Dynamics’ Wallet Card is the world’s first connected, secure IoT payment card that can remotely download card information. This new card - with electronics features and unprecedented levels of security and functionality - still works with existing payment infrastructure and merchant systems. Leading financial institutions, processors and technology companies have come together to form the Wallet Card consortium, to help make the card a reality and drive adoption worldwide. Since its debut, Dynamics’ Wallet Card has won a number of financial services and consumer technology awards.

Card Not Present® is an independent voice generating original news, information, education and inspiration for and about the companies and people operating in the card not present space—one of the only sources of content focused solely on this growing segment of the payments industry. The CNP Award Judge’s Choice is selected by a panel of independent experts chosen for their deep expertise and reputation in the payments and the card not present industry.

“The CNP Awards recognize leading companies and innovations in the card not present industry,” said D.J. Murphy, editor-in-chief at Card Not Present®. “Dynamics’ Wallet Card stood out among other nominees as an important and exciting innovation in user-friendly card not present technology.”

“Wallet Card brings a new level of functionality, connectivity and security to credit and debit cards,” said Jeff Mullen, CEO of Dynamics Inc. “Financial institutions around the world are becoming more digital and Dynamics' Wallet Card digitizes the core cardholder experience by creating a digital card issuance platform. Wallet Card dramatically simplifies and improves the cardholder journey while increasing security and consumer choice at the point of sale.”

About Dynamics Inc.

Dynamics has three business units – an intelligent card, value-added processing, and phone payment technology business unit. The Company’s intelligent card division has introduced market defining card products such as the world’s first multiple account card (Canada), the world’s first password protected card (Asia), and the world’s first multiple co-brand card (USA). The Company’s value-added processing division provides real-time loyalty or purchase notification to millions of consumers and includes customers such as Tim Hortons and the Upper Deck Company. The Company also produces pay-by-phone technology that is used in cell phones. LG Electronics leverages Dynamics technology in LG Pay. Dynamics has raised over $110 million dollars in funding from investors including Mastercard, CIBC, Adams Capital Management, and Bain Capital Ventures. Dynamics operates multiple manufacturing facilities, physical card personalization, and remote data trusted service manager (TSM) facilities, with its Global Headquarters in Pittsburgh, Pa., APAC headquarters in Singapore, LATAM headquarters in Sao Paulo, Brazil, and EMEA headquarters in New York. More information on the company, its technology and applications can be found at www.dynamicsinc.com.

