Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean

LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I), operator of the world’s first Globalized Network and leader in integrated satellite communications, today announced that Juan Pablo Cofino has joined the company as Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005234/en/

Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean (Photo: Business Wire)

Cofino will be responsible for the development and implementation of Intelsat’s sales and regional go-to-market strategies for the company’s broadband, mobility, media and government customers operating in Latin America and the Caribbean. He will be based in Intelsat’s Coral Gables office in Florida and report directly to Kurt Riegelman, Intelsat’s Senior Vice President, Sales, Marketing and Communications.

“Juan Pablo’s understanding of Latin American business culture, track record for recruiting and leading high-performing sales teams, and ability to cultivate valuable partner and customer networks make him an important addition to our team,” said Kurt Riegelman. “As we work to support our customers’ business and growth objectives, Juan Pablo innately understands the complex communications challenges facing customers in the region. His strong background and skillset will prove instrumental as we continue to deliver secure, fast, seamless, high-quality broadband access and content distribution to businesses and communities throughout the region.”

Cofino joins Intelsat from ATN International, where as president, Caribbean & Latin America, he managed telecom operations on Guyana, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Bermuda, Aruba and the Cayman Islands. He designed and coordinated business strategy and product initiatives for mobile wireless, broadband internet and home fixed business units as well as helped define the company’s vision, strategy, technical and commercial road map, financial budgets and capital allocation plans. Prior to that, he held sales and business unit management positions at Milicom (Tigo) and Grupo Progreso.

Cofino earned a Bachelor of Science in Industrial Engineering from North Carolina State University in Raleigh, North Carolina, and a Masters of Business Administration in Business, Management, Marketing and Related Support Services from Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile in Santiago.

About Intelsat

Intelsat S.A. (NYSE: I) operates the world’s first Globalized Network, delivering high-quality, cost-effective video and broadband services anywhere in the world. Intelsat’s Globalized Network combines the world’s largest satellite backbone with terrestrial infrastructure, managed services and an open, interoperable architecture to enable customers to drive revenue and reach through a new generation of network services. Thousands of organizations serving billions of people worldwide rely on Intelsat to provide ubiquitous broadband connectivity, multi-format video broadcasting, secure satellite communications and seamless mobility services. The end result is an entirely new world, one that allows us to envision the impossible, connect without boundaries and transform the ways in which we live. For more information, visit www.intelsat.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005234/en/

CONTACT: Intelsat

Michele Loguidice, +1-703-559-7372

Director, Corporate Communications

Michele.loguidice@intelsat.com

KEYWORD: LUXEMBOURG EUROPE CENTRAL AMERICA SOUTH AMERICA CARIBBEAN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TECHNOLOGY INTERNET NETWORKS TELECOMMUNICATIONS SATELLITE

SOURCE: Intelsat

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 08:30 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 08:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005234/en