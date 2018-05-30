17-day Daan sand sculpture & music festival in central Taiwan kicks off on June 2

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—This year’s Daan sand sculpture & music festival in Taichung City will take place on Daan Costal Park from June 2 through June 18, featuring display of sand sculptures on the beach, concerts, local food fests on the weekends, and free admission to the park’s swimming pool.

The 17-day Daan sand sculpture & music festival, which is organized by Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau, is the 8th edition of the annual activity. The festival has been gaining popularity as a summer attraction in central Taiwan.

Taichung Tourism Bureau Director Chen Sheng-shan (陳盛山) said at a press conference on May 30 on Daan Beach that there will be 20 works of sand sculpture on display and plenty of activities during the 17-day period. The works of sand sculpture will be created in such a way that they are connected to one another to the delight of beachgoers, Chen said.

Chen said there will be a band contest in the afternoon of June 2 and opening performances by several renowned signers on the same night. There will also be local food fests on the beach on the weekends during the festival period, he added.

Moreover, admission to the swimming pool in the Daan Coastal Park’s visitor center will be free during the 17-day festival period (closed on Monday).

The city’s Tourism and Travel Bureau said that there are rich tourism resources in Taichung’s coastal area, including the Dajia Jenn Lann Temple, Niumatou Cultural Park, Dajia Old Street, Gaomei Wetland, Daan Coastal Park, the painted alley in Shalu District, and Wuqi Fishing Port.

There will be free shuttle buses provided by the Tourism and Travel Bureau to transport visitors from Dajia Railway Station to the venue on June 2, the opening day of the festival, according to the bureau. For more information, please visit the official website (Chinese) .

Photo courtesy of Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau

Photo courtesy of Taichung’s Tourism and Travel Bureau