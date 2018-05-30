Dick's: Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot

CORAOPOLIS, Pa. (AP) — Dick's Sporting Goods Inc. (DKS) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $60.1 million.

The Coraopolis, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 59 cents per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 42 cents per share.

The sporting goods retailer posted revenue of $1.91 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.88 billion.

Dick's expects full-year earnings to be $2.92 to $3.12 per share.

Shares have risen 6 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has declined 28 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DKS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DKS