Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (C);Wednesday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (C);Thursday's Low Temp (C);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (KPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;30;24;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SSW;12;85%;75%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;40;30;Sunny and very warm;40;30;WNW;11;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;28;18;Sunshine and breezy;29;18;WSW;23;48%;8%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;21;14;Mostly sunny;20;15;E;11;62%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;26;17;Severe thunderstorms;26;16;SW;9;82%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;14;7;An afternoon shower;15;7;SE;9;59%;57%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;27;18;Mostly sunny;34;24;SE;11;24%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;12;4;Becoming cloudy;20;11;SSW;33;37%;16%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;29;19;Showers and t-storms;26;13;NNE;14;75%;96%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;29;20;Sunny and pleasant;29;19;N;21;33%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;14;7;Mostly sunny;15;8;SE;9;67%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;43;26;Sunny and very warm;40;26;N;13;26%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;35;24;Showers around;33;23;SSE;7;73%;70%;10

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;32;22;A stray p.m. t-storm;31;23;WSW;9;64%;85%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;35;26;A t-storm in spots;33;26;SSW;9;73%;62%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;22;17;Periods of sun, nice;22;17;NE;12;70%;38%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with sunshine;33;18;Hot with sunshine;35;19;WSW;8;20%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;29;16;Partly sunny;30;16;SE;10;34%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;A heavy thunderstorm;31;18;A heavy thunderstorm;31;19;ESE;13;46%;78%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;18;10;A t-storm in spots;19;11;SE;11;77%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;24;11;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;ENE;10;49%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;27;16;A t-storm in spots;30;17;ENE;14;57%;44%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;26;17;Severe thunderstorms;26;17;WSW;6;82%;86%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;28;12;Partly sunny;30;15;NE;8;40%;4%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;28;16;A t-storm in spots;30;17;ESE;8;42%;42%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;17;11;Cloudy;14;9;SSE;18;71%;70%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;32;15;Warm with some sun;32;16;NW;8;30%;14%;6

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;27;19;High clouds;24;16;WSW;14;61%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;33;21;Sunny and pleasant;34;22;NNE;11;32%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;17;12;A little rain;16;12;NNW;35;79%;93%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;28;19;Partly sunny, nice;29;19;ESE;5;55%;30%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;40;31;Partly sunny;40;31;S;14;52%;35%;12

Chicago, United States;Tropical rainstorm;25;20;Sun and clouds;31;17;WNW;16;61%;32%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;32;27;Downpours;29;24;SW;15;81%;100%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;26;16;Partly sunny;24;15;E;17;45%;8%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;25;21;Sunny and nice;25;21;NW;8;80%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;37;25;Mostly sunny and hot;36;24;S;22;56%;12%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;31;23;Heavy showers;29;23;SSE;14;83%;92%;4

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;42;30;Hazy sun and hot;43;32;ESE;13;33%;3%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;27;12;Warm with sunshine;31;14;SW;11;29%;30%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;35;27;A t-storm or two;32;28;SSW;12;73%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;34;22;A shower in the p.m.;32;23;ESE;10;61%;65%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;19;11;A p.m. t-storm;21;12;E;15;75%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;26;16;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;N;12;31%;6%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;23;15;Nice with some sun;24;17;W;15;67%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;35;27;Rain, a thunderstorm;33;26;ESE;10;77%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;23;10;Mostly sunny, nice;24;11;ENE;7;51%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;30;23;A p.m. t-storm;29;22;E;9;82%;81%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Partly sunny;18;8;SW;16;38%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;34;26;A stray thunderstorm;33;24;SSW;7;76%;64%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;34;27;Partly sunny;34;26;SSW;9;65%;33%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;29;24;Partly sunny;29;23;ENE;26;59%;36%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;39;26;A t-storm around;38;25;SSE;9;39%;70%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;43;26;Hot with hazy sun;43;28;NNE;16;16%;25%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;23;16;Turning out cloudy;24;17;NE;13;63%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;32;24;Partial sunshine;34;24;ESE;10;64%;36%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;39;29;Warm with some sun;37;29;N;22;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;19;7;Afternoon showers;18;6;WNW;18;75%;100%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;34;14;Turning cloudy, warm;33;16;NNW;9;18%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;44;28;Hot with hazy sun;39;28;S;11;48%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;25;17;A p.m. t-storm;28;17;SSW;8;62%;82%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mainly cloudy;37;28;A stray thunderstorm;38;29;SSW;11;37%;60%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;29;16;Partly sunny, warm;29;9;NE;14;31%;2%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;32;26;A p.m. t-storm;32;25;E;23;62%;80%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;30;22;Mostly cloudy;32;23;WNW;9;65%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;37;28;A t-storm in spots;36;27;SSW;16;74%;72%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;34;25;A morning t-storm;32;24;NE;6;77%;68%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;16;-6;A t-storm in spots;16;-5;NW;14;17%;55%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;24;SW;10;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;20;16;Partly sunny;19;16;S;13;79%;0%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;20;14;Sun and some clouds;21;12;NNW;13;69%;9%;7

London, United Kingdom;A stray t-shower;21;14;A heavy thunderstorm;22;15;S;10;83%;70%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;21;15;A.M. mist, clearing;21;13;S;9;66%;42%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;28;22;Nice with sunshine;28;22;SSW;10;75%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;21;12;Sun and clouds, nice;24;14;WSW;9;57%;27%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;31;28;A p.m. shower or two;31;28;W;25;73%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;30;25;NNE;8;81%;67%;8

Manila, Philippines;More clouds than sun;33;28;A p.m. t-storm;36;27;ESE;13;53%;70%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;15;10;Clouds and sunshine;14;5;SSE;14;59%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;32;13;Partly sunny;32;13;NNE;12;15%;1%;14

Miami, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;29;25;A t-storm in spots;29;25;SE;15;79%;65%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;30;13;Partly sunny, nice;24;5;ENE;14;39%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;30;26;A t-storm in spots;30;26;SSW;19;75%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;17;12;Rain;14;11;SSE;16;73%;99%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;29;17;Increasing clouds;29;19;S;11;49%;67%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, breezy;24;9;Cooler;14;3;NNE;23;44%;13%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;34;30;Mostly sunny;33;29;SW;15;67%;33%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;25;12;Rather cloudy;25;15;ENE;12;63%;44%;5

New York, United States;Not as warm;24;14;Couple of showers;21;17;ESE;9;87%;93%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;27;18;A t-storm in spots;28;19;NW;12;58%;75%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;24;7;Cooler;11;9;S;21;86%;84%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy morning rain;23;17;A little rain;21;16;SW;11;79%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;29;13;Mostly sunny, warm;28;10;SSE;10;37%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;29;17;An afternoon shower;27;19;SSW;17;63%;91%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;31;26;Sunshine, pleasant;30;26;E;18;70%;25%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;30;25;A t-storm in spots;31;25;NNW;7;79%;65%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;28;24;A t-storm in spots;29;23;E;9;83%;63%;5

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;25;16;Thunderstorms;25;15;WSW;10;78%;84%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;23;11;Rainy times;20;10;SSW;18;78%;85%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;33;25;A t-storm in spots;33;24;WSW;7;74%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;31;23;Partly sunny;31;23;SE;30;72%;15%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;34;23;An afternoon shower;34;23;ESE;8;52%;70%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of t-storms;27;16;A t-storm in spots;30;18;ESE;12;50%;47%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;25;11;Sunny and nice;28;13;WSW;10;57%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Couple of t-storms;20;11;Rain, a thunderstorm;21;12;WSW;11;69%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;22;12;Nice with sunshine;22;13;NNE;15;65%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;29;24;A shower or two;29;23;SE;16;68%;59%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;11;4;Low clouds;10;3;NW;10;70%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;24;13;Mostly sunny;23;10;ENE;13;41%;0%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;25;19;More sun than clouds;26;19;NNE;8;72%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;38;28;Sunny and very warm;41;30;SSE;11;15%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;29;17;Partly sunny;28;17;NW;9;63%;11%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;22;8;Cooler;16;7;SSE;13;39%;7%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;16;12;Clouds breaking;16;11;WNW;27;61%;7%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;27;18;Couple of t-storms;27;18;ENE;6;76%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;29;25;A shower or two;30;24;ESE;16;70%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;24;19;A t-storm in spots;24;19;S;7;100%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;28;14;Mostly sunny, nice;28;15;NW;14;28%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;14;3;A morning shower;11;2;WNW;5;66%;41%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;29;23;An afternoon shower;29;23;NNE;9;76%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;20;12;A p.m. t-storm;20;10;NW;10;69%;80%;5

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;19;9;Mostly cloudy;18;9;SSW;8;56%;36%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;26;13;Sunny and beautiful;27;16;NW;8;57%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;27;20;Rain and drizzle;22;18;NW;11;82%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;32;27;A t-storm in spots;31;27;SE;13;77%;66%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;26;11;Partly sunny, mild;27;11;SSE;11;42%;1%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;30;24;A stray shower;30;24;E;14;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;26;8;Mostly sunny;21;8;SSE;14;35%;0%;6

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;18;11;Partly sunny, breezy;18;12;SSW;30;46%;52%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;34;26;Unseasonably hot;36;25;NNE;13;51%;77%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;21;12;Periods of sun;18;7;NW;14;40%;1%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;24;11;Partly sunny, nice;29;15;ENE;8;24%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;19;12;Partly sunny, warmer;25;16;NW;9;51%;76%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;33;21;Partly sunny;32;22;NE;12;19%;27%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;25;21;A morning shower;27;21;ESE;16;53%;45%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;30;19;Partly sunny;31;20;E;7;50%;32%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Occasional p.m. rain;22;18;A brief p.m. shower;24;17;S;13;67%;80%;5

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;23;17;Spotty showers;25;18;SSW;23;82%;76%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;26;20;Humid with some sun;28;21;E;16;68%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;28;17;Partly sunny, nice;27;18;NNW;16;58%;12%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;32;11;Increasing clouds;31;13;SSW;15;8%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;17;8;Clearing, a shower;18;9;SE;9;52%;79%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;28;17;A shower or t-storm;30;18;SE;14;42%;58%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;32;24;A t-storm in spots;33;24;NNW;7;66%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Lots of sun, warm;29;12;Partly sunny, nice;25;8;E;11;38%;0%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;31;17;A thunderstorm;30;18;NE;6;46%;76%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;10;7;A shower;12;7;S;13;78%;80%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;32;24;Cloudy with t-storms;30;25;SW;10;83%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;26;13;A t-storm in spots;25;12;NE;5;48%;85%;8

