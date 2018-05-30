Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, May 30, 2018

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;A t-storm in spots;86;75;A t-storm in spots;85;76;SSW;8;85%;75%;3

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and very warm;103;86;Sunny and very warm;104;86;WNW;7;33%;0%;13

Aleppo, Syria;Showers around;82;64;Sunshine and breezy;84;64;WSW;14;48%;8%;11

Algiers, Algeria;A shower in the p.m.;70;57;Mostly sunny;69;59;E;7;62%;1%;11

Amsterdam, Netherlands;A strong t-storm;79;63;Severe thunderstorms;79;61;SW;6;82%;84%;5

Anchorage, United States;Spotty showers;57;45;An afternoon shower;60;45;SE;6;59%;57%;3

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Not as warm;81;64;Mostly sunny;94;75;SE;7;24%;1%;11

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and cooler;54;39;Becoming cloudy;68;52;SSW;20;37%;16%;6

Asuncion, Paraguay;Clouds and sunshine;84;67;Showers and t-storms;79;56;NNE;9;75%;96%;1

Athens, Greece;Sunny, breezy, nice;83;67;Sunny and pleasant;84;67;N;13;33%;0%;11

Auckland, New Zealand;Mostly sunny;57;45;Mostly sunny;59;46;SE;6;67%;3%;3

Baghdad, Iraq;Mostly sunny, warm;109;78;Sunny and very warm;104;78;N;8;26%;0%;11

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;Partly sunny;96;75;Showers around;91;73;SSE;5;73%;70%;10

Bangalore, India;Decreasing clouds;89;72;A stray p.m. t-storm;88;73;WSW;6;64%;85%;12

Bangkok, Thailand;A stray p.m. t-storm;94;80;A t-storm in spots;91;79;SSW;6;73%;62%;4

Barcelona, Spain;Partly sunny;72;62;Periods of sun, nice;72;63;NE;8;70%;38%;10

Beijing, China;Warm with sunshine;91;64;Hot with sunshine;95;66;WSW;5;20%;0%;11

Belgrade, Serbia;Partly sunny;85;61;Partly sunny;86;61;SE;6;34%;1%;9

Berlin, Germany;A heavy thunderstorm;88;65;A heavy thunderstorm;88;67;ESE;8;46%;78%;7

Bogota, Colombia;Cloudy with a shower;65;50;A t-storm in spots;65;51;SE;7;77%;55%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;Increasing clouds;75;52;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;ENE;6;49%;0%;6

Bratislava, Slovakia;Variable cloudiness;81;61;A t-storm in spots;86;63;ENE;9;57%;44%;8

Brussels, Belgium;Thunderstorms;79;62;Severe thunderstorms;79;63;WSW;4;82%;86%;6

Bucharest, Romania;Sunny intervals;83;53;Partly sunny;86;59;NE;5;40%;4%;9

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;83;61;A t-storm in spots;86;63;ESE;5;42%;42%;9

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Rain and a t-storm;62;52;Cloudy;57;48;SSE;11;71%;70%;1

Bujumbura, Burundi;Partly sunny, warm;89;60;Warm with some sun;89;61;NW;5;30%;14%;6

Busan, South Korea;Humid with some sun;81;65;High clouds;75;61;WSW;9;61%;1%;5

Cairo, Egypt;Sunshine, pleasant;91;71;Sunny and pleasant;92;71;NNE;7;32%;3%;12

Cape Town, South Africa;Rather cloudy;63;53;A little rain;61;54;NNW;22;79%;93%;2

Caracas, Venezuela;Partly sunny;83;66;Partly sunny, nice;84;66;ESE;3;55%;30%;12

Chennai, India;Clouds and sun, warm;104;87;Partly sunny;104;87;S;9;52%;35%;12

Chicago, United States;Tropical rainstorm;77;68;Sun and clouds;88;63;WNW;10;61%;32%;10

Colombo, Sri Lanka;Spotty showers;90;80;Downpours;85;76;SW;9;81%;100%;8

Copenhagen, Denmark;Mostly sunny;79;60;Partly sunny;75;58;E;11;45%;8%;7

Dakar, Senegal;Mostly sunny;78;69;Sunny and nice;78;70;NW;5;80%;6%;12

Dallas, United States;Mostly sunny and hot;98;76;Mostly sunny and hot;97;76;S;14;56%;12%;12

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Inc. clouds;89;74;Heavy showers;84;74;SSE;9;83%;92%;4

Delhi, India;A p.m. t-storm;108;86;Hazy sun and hot;110;89;ESE;8;33%;3%;12

Denver, United States;A t-storm in spots;80;54;Warm with sunshine;88;56;SW;7;29%;30%;12

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Clouds and sun;96;80;A t-storm or two;90;82;SSW;7;73%;85%;3

Dili, East Timor;Partly sunny;93;71;A shower in the p.m.;89;73;ESE;6;61%;65%;7

Dublin, Ireland;Partly sunny;66;52;A p.m. t-storm;69;53;E;9;75%;80%;2

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sun and clouds;78;61;Mostly sunny, nice;83;60;N;7;31%;6%;11

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Partly sunny;74;60;Nice with some sun;75;62;W;9;67%;4%;11

Hanoi, Vietnam;A t-storm around;95;80;Rain, a thunderstorm;91;78;ESE;6;77%;100%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;Partly sunny, nice;73;51;Mostly sunny, nice;75;51;ENE;4;51%;1%;6

Havana, Cuba;Showers and t-storms;86;74;A p.m. t-storm;84;71;E;6;82%;81%;10

Helsinki, Finland;Mostly sunny, nice;72;47;Partly sunny;65;46;SW;10;38%;1%;5

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Sunny intervals;93;78;A stray thunderstorm;92;76;SSW;4;76%;64%;5

Hong Kong, China;Partial sunshine;93;81;Partly sunny;93;79;SSW;5;65%;33%;8

Honolulu, United States;Mostly cloudy;85;75;Partly sunny;84;74;ENE;16;59%;36%;10

Hyderabad, India;Partly sunny, warm;102;79;A t-storm around;101;77;SSE;5;39%;70%;13

Islamabad, Pakistan;Partly sunny and hot;109;78;Hot with hazy sun;110;82;NNE;10;16%;25%;12

Istanbul, Turkey;Partly sunny, nice;74;61;Turning out cloudy;74;63;NE;8;63%;2%;9

Jakarta, Indonesia;Partial sunshine;90;76;Partial sunshine;93;75;ESE;6;64%;36%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Mostly sunny;103;84;Warm with some sun;99;84;N;14;44%;0%;13

Johannesburg, South Africa;Mostly sunny;67;45;Afternoon showers;64;44;WNW;11;75%;100%;4

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and hot;93;57;Turning cloudy, warm;92;61;NNW;6;18%;0%;12

Karachi, Pakistan;Unseasonably hot;111;82;Hot with hazy sun;102;83;S;7;48%;0%;13

Kathmandu, Nepal;Thunderstorms;77;62;A p.m. t-storm;82;62;SSW;5;62%;82%;13

Khartoum, Sudan;Mainly cloudy;98;82;A stray thunderstorm;100;83;SSW;7;37%;60%;12

Kiev, Ukraine;Sunshine;84;62;Partly sunny, warm;84;48;NE;9;31%;2%;7

Kingston, Jamaica;Partly sunny, breezy;89;79;A p.m. t-storm;90;78;E;15;62%;80%;12

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Mostly cloudy;86;72;Mostly cloudy;89;73;WNW;6;65%;44%;2

Kolkata, India;A stray a.m. t-storm;99;82;A t-storm in spots;96;81;SSW;10;74%;72%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Cloudy, a t-storm;93;76;A morning t-storm;90;75;NE;4;77%;68%;7

La Paz, Bolivia;Partly sunny, mild;61;22;A t-storm in spots;60;24;NW;9;17%;55%;5

Lagos, Nigeria;A stray thunderstorm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;86;76;SW;6;76%;65%;4

Lima, Peru;Turning sunny;67;60;Partly sunny;66;60;S;8;79%;0%;7

Lisbon, Portugal;Partly sunny;68;57;Sun and some clouds;70;54;NNW;8;69%;9%;7

London, United Kingdom;A stray t-shower;69;57;A heavy thunderstorm;72;59;S;6;83%;70%;3

Los Angeles, United States;Low clouds, then sun;70;59;A.M. mist, clearing;70;55;S;6;66%;42%;5

Luanda, Angola;Decreasing clouds;83;72;Nice with sunshine;82;72;SSW;6;75%;4%;7

Madrid, Spain;A t-storm in spots;69;54;Sun and clouds, nice;76;58;WSW;5;57%;27%;11

Male, Maldives;High clouds;88;83;A p.m. shower or two;87;82;W;16;73%;89%;9

Manaus, Brazil;A shower or t-storm;84;77;A t-storm in spots;85;77;NNE;5;81%;67%;8

Manila, Philippines;More clouds than sun;91;82;A p.m. t-storm;96;81;ESE;8;53%;70%;6

Melbourne, Australia;A shower in the p.m.;59;49;Clouds and sunshine;57;41;SSE;9;59%;7%;2

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly sunny;89;56;Partly sunny;89;55;NNE;8;15%;1%;14

Miami, United States;Cloudy, a t-storm;84;78;A t-storm in spots;84;76;SE;9;79%;65%;6

Minsk, Belarus;Partly sunny, warm;86;55;Partly sunny, nice;76;42;ENE;9;39%;0%;7

Mogadishu, Somalia;A t-storm around;87;78;A t-storm in spots;86;78;SSW;12;75%;66%;10

Montevideo, Uruguay;Rain and a t-storm;63;53;Rain;57;52;SSE;10;73%;99%;1

Montreal, Canada;Mostly cloudy, warm;84;62;Increasing clouds;84;66;S;7;49%;67%;7

Moscow, Russia;Mostly sunny, breezy;76;48;Cooler;57;38;NNE;14;44%;13%;3

Mumbai, India;Partly sunny;93;86;Mostly sunny;92;84;SW;9;67%;33%;13

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;77;54;Rather cloudy;76;58;ENE;8;63%;44%;5

New York, United States;Not as warm;75;58;Couple of showers;70;63;ESE;6;87%;93%;3

Nicosia, Cyprus;A t-storm in spots;81;64;A t-storm in spots;82;66;NW;7;58%;75%;11

Novosibirsk, Russia;Clearing;76;44;Cooler;53;48;S;13;86%;84%;2

Osaka-shi, Japan;Heavy morning rain;74;62;A little rain;71;61;SW;7;79%;87%;3

Oslo, Norway;Sunny and very warm;85;55;Mostly sunny, warm;83;50;SSE;6;37%;0%;5

Ottawa, Canada;Clouds and sun, warm;84;62;An afternoon shower;80;66;SSW;11;63%;91%;3

Pago Pago, American Samoa;Partly sunny;87;79;Sunshine, pleasant;87;80;E;11;70%;25%;6

Panama City, Panama;Showers and t-storms;86;76;A t-storm in spots;88;77;NNW;4;79%;65%;10

Paramaribo, Suriname;Mostly cloudy;82;74;A t-storm in spots;84;73;E;6;83%;63%;5

Paris, France;Thunderstorms;77;61;Thunderstorms;76;60;WSW;6;78%;84%;3

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, nice;73;53;Rainy times;69;49;SSW;11;78%;85%;2

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;A p.m. t-storm;92;77;A t-storm in spots;92;76;WSW;5;74%;65%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;Clouds and sun;88;74;Partly sunny;88;74;SE;19;72%;15%;7

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Sun and some clouds;93;73;An afternoon shower;94;74;ESE;5;52%;70%;12

Prague, Czech Republic;A couple of t-storms;81;61;A t-storm in spots;85;64;ESE;8;50%;47%;8

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;77;52;Sunny and nice;82;55;WSW;6;57%;0%;11

Quito, Ecuador;Couple of t-storms;67;52;Rain, a thunderstorm;71;54;WSW;7;69%;87%;10

Rabat, Morocco;Decreasing clouds;72;54;Nice with sunshine;72;56;NNE;9;65%;1%;11

Recife, Brazil;Some sun;85;75;A shower or two;84;73;SE;10;68%;59%;8

Reykjavik, Iceland;Clouds and sun;52;39;Low clouds;49;38;NW;7;70%;8%;1

Riga, Latvia;Mostly sunny;76;55;Mostly sunny;74;51;ENE;8;41%;0%;6

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;Mostly sunny, nice;77;67;More sun than clouds;79;66;NNE;5;72%;6%;4

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Sunshine;101;82;Sunny and very warm;107;86;SSE;7;15%;0%;13

Rome, Italy;Partly sunny, humid;85;62;Partly sunny;83;62;NW;6;63%;11%;10

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Mostly sunny, nice;71;46;Cooler;60;45;SSE;8;39%;7%;2

San Francisco, United States;Low clouds breaking;61;54;Clouds breaking;61;51;WNW;17;61%;7%;7

San Jose, Costa Rica;Showers and t-storms;80;64;Couple of t-storms;80;64;ENE;4;76%;82%;8

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower or two;85;76;A shower or two;86;76;ESE;10;70%;73%;12

San Salvador, El Salvador;A shower or t-storm;76;66;A t-storm in spots;75;66;S;4;100%;66%;11

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;82;57;Mostly sunny, nice;83;59;NW;9;28%;10%;14

Santiago, Chile;Partly sunny;57;38;A morning shower;52;35;WNW;3;66%;41%;2

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;A p.m. shower or two;84;73;An afternoon shower;85;73;NNE;6;76%;71%;12

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Partly sunny;68;53;A p.m. t-storm;69;50;NW;6;69%;80%;5

Seattle, United States;Rather cloudy;65;48;Mostly cloudy;65;48;SSW;5;56%;36%;3

Seoul, South Korea;Decreasing clouds;79;55;Sunny and beautiful;81;61;NW;5;57%;3%;11

Shanghai, China;Cloudy;81;68;Rain and drizzle;72;64;NW;7;82%;85%;4

Singapore, Singapore;A t-storm in spots;90;81;A t-storm in spots;88;80;SE;8;77%;66%;3

Sofia, Bulgaria;Partly sunny;78;51;Partly sunny, mild;80;53;SSE;7;42%;1%;10

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;Partly sunny;86;74;A stray shower;87;74;E;9;68%;65%;12

Stockholm, Sweden;Mostly sunny;78;46;Mostly sunny;70;46;SSE;9;35%;0%;6

Sydney, Australia;A little a.m. rain;64;51;Partly sunny, breezy;65;53;SSW;19;46%;52%;3

Taipei City, Taiwan;A little a.m. rain;93;79;Unseasonably hot;97;77;NNE;8;51%;77%;7

Tallinn, Estonia;Mostly sunny;70;53;Periods of sun;65;45;NW;8;40%;1%;6

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;76;52;Partly sunny, nice;84;60;ENE;5;24%;1%;9

Tbilisi, Georgia;Mostly cloudy;65;53;Partly sunny, warmer;78;61;NW;6;51%;76%;9

Tehran, Iran;Mostly sunny;92;69;Partly sunny;90;72;NE;7;19%;27%;11

Tel Aviv, Israel;Sunshine, pleasant;78;71;A morning shower;81;70;ESE;10;53%;45%;12

Tirana, Albania;Clouds and sun;86;66;Partly sunny;88;67;E;4;50%;32%;9

Tokyo, Japan;Occasional p.m. rain;71;64;A brief p.m. shower;75;63;S;8;67%;80%;5

Toronto, Canada;Some sun, pleasant;74;63;Spotty showers;77;64;SSW;14;82%;76%;3

Tripoli, Libya;Mostly sunny, humid;79;67;Humid with some sun;82;70;E;10;68%;0%;10

Tunis, Tunisia;Turning sunny;82;63;Partly sunny, nice;81;65;NNW;10;58%;12%;11

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Mostly sunny, warm;90;52;Increasing clouds;87;56;SSW;9;8%;1%;9

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly cloudy;63;46;Clearing, a shower;65;48;SE;5;52%;79%;3

Vienna, Austria;Partly sunny;82;63;A shower or t-storm;85;64;SE;9;42%;58%;8

Vientiane, Laos;A t-storm in spots;90;75;A t-storm in spots;92;76;NNW;5;66%;79%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;Lots of sun, warm;85;53;Partly sunny, nice;78;46;E;7;38%;0%;7

Warsaw, Poland;Sunshine and warm;88;62;A thunderstorm;86;64;NE;4;46%;76%;7

Wellington, New Zealand;Decreasing clouds;50;45;A shower;53;45;S;8;78%;80%;1

Yangon, Myanmar;Cloudy with t-storms;90;76;Cloudy with t-storms;86;76;SW;6;83%;98%;3

Yerevan, Armenia;Partly sunny;80;55;A t-storm in spots;77;54;NE;3;48%;85%;8

