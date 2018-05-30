Toshiba & Applied Computer Services Announce Availability of Timer Pro Software on dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses

SANTA CLARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Toshiba’s Client Solutions Division (CSD), a division of Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc., today announced a strategic marketing relationship with Applied Computer Services (ACS) and the availability of the company’s Timer Pro Storyboard software on Toshiba’s dynaEdge™ AR Smart Glasses solution. Toshiba plans to demo the Timer Pro Storyboard software on its AR smart glasses during AWE 2018 this week in Santa Clara, Calif.

“Applied Computer Services and its software embody the type of organizations and solutions Toshiba wants to align with as we build our portfolio of business-enhancing applications compatible with our AR solution,” said Carl Pinto, vice president, marketing and engineering, Client Solutions Division, Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. “We have positioned the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses as the premier AR solution in the marketplace capable of handling the most robust applications to improve its customers’ business methodologies.”

ACS’ Timer Pro Storyboards software offers a single integrated video-based solution to measure, identify and eliminate process waste to improve operation efficiency, reduce costs and document processes. The software allows users to create detailed video-based training content directly from Excel using only their Excel skills - no video editing experience is required. Storyboard content can exclusively be played back “as is” in the Toshiba dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses. On the hardware navigation is easily controlled via voice, touch and the unique dynaEdge keypad.

“Given that Timer Pro is 100% Windows-based, our Storyboards are a perfect fit for the new Windows 10 based dynaEdge™ Smart Glasses. Our users can now leverage their existing video content and create first-class training material using only their existing Excel skills,” said ACS president Doug Aird. “We are excited to work with Toshiba on the huge opportunity to address the need for better training and field support options in today’s market.”

Content from Timer Pro’s Video Time Study or Line Balance modules automatically populates the user-defined Storyboard layout. Users can then add their own audio, text, graphics and hyperlinks to the Storyboard directly in Excel and publish their work as content-rich training videos.

Toshiba’s dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses are the company’s first completely wearable AR solution to combine the power of a Windows 10 Pro PC with the performance-based feature set of industrial-grade smart glasses. Toshiba’s new AR solution includes the dynaEdge DE-100 Mobile Mini PC, dynaEdge AR100 Head Mounted Display (HMD), Lens-Less Frame, USB-C™ Cable with Cable Clip and carrying case. Toshiba AR solution has a starting price point of $1,899.99.

Toshiba developed its dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses solutions to meet the performance demands of enterprise workplaces through the adoption of 6 th Generation Intel® Core™ M Processors, Intel® HD Graphics and Intel® Dual Band Wireless-AC 8260 802.11ac Wi-Fi®. These technologies allow enterprises to integrate the Toshiba AR solution into their existing infrastructure.

Designed for enterprise customers, Toshiba’s new AR solution provides Document Viewing, Live Video Calls, See-What-I-See, Photo/Video Capture, Alerts/Messaging, making it ideal for a variety of uses cases, including Maintenance, Remote Expert, Manufacturing, QA Inspection & Audit, Logistics, Training and Knowledge Transfer.

Toshiba offers its own software designed to realize the essential functionality of Toshiba’s innovative AR solution called Vision DE Suite. For fast and easy navigation, device functions are grouped into three color-coded menu categories: Communications, File Viewer and Tools. From these three menus, users can take photos, record and stream live video, save and retrieve documents, access diagrams, receive text messages and communicate through live video calls using Skype. In addition to a full suite of on-device services, the software offers IT manager and organizations with file synchronization and centralized device management capabilities.

Toshiba also recently announced the availability of its Developer’s Kits for customers or application developers looking to design specialized software for the smart glasses. Toshiba will offer Developer’s Kits with two different configurations – Basic and Performance to best meet a variety of industrial applications with pricing starting at $2,399.99. Customers interested in purchasing the dynaEdge AR Smart Glasses or Developer’s Kits should contact their Toshiba sales representative or email the company at smartglasses@toshiba.com.

About Applied Computer Services

ACS supports over 1,600 clients with over 4,000 seats deployed worldwide with its market leading Timer Pro Professional software. Timer Pro offers those involved in Continuous Improvement, Lean Manufacturing, Industrial, Manufacturing and Process Engineering, Ergonomics, Operator Training, Six Sigma, Kaizen, SMED and 5S initiatives a complete video-based measurement solution. Major modules are available for Video, Time Study, Line Balancing, Standard Work and Operator Training – all with extensive user-definable reporting directly to Excel – the top productivity tool used by the client base. The package is available in 14 languages.

About Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. (TAIS)

Headquartered in Irvine, Calif., TAIS is comprised of three business units: Client Solutions Division, Imaging Systems Division and Industrial Solutions & Services Division. Together, these divisions provide digital products as well as services and solutions, including award-winning mobile computing devices, security solutions and cloud services; imaging products for the security, medical and manufacturing markets; and IoT solutions development, data analytics and IT services. TAIS provides sales, marketing and services for its wide range of products in the United States and Latin America. TAIS is an independent operating company owned by Toshiba America, Inc., a subsidiary of Toshiba Corporation. For more information on TAIS visit us.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba Corporation

For over 140 years, Toshiba Corporation has contributed to a sustainable future by applying innovative technologies to value creation. Today, our business domains are centered on the essential infrastructure that supports modern life and society. Guided by the principles of The Basic Commitment of the Toshiba Group, “Committed to People, Committed to the Future”, Toshiba promotes global operations that contribute to realization of a world where generations to come can live better lives. To find out more about Toshiba, visit www.toshiba.co.jp/worldwide/about/index.html

© 2018 Toshiba America Information Systems, Inc. dynaEdge is a trademark of Toshiba Client Solutions, Co. Ltd. Intel, Intel Core, Intel vPro and Pentium are trademarks of Intel Corporation or its subsidiaries in the U.S. and/or other countries. Windows is a trademark of Microsoft Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved. While Toshiba has made every effort at the time of publication to ensure the accuracy of the information provided herein, product specifications, configurations, prices, system/component/options availability are all subject to change without notice. Some features and specifications may be limited to certain models only. Some features may require certain software and/or service activation. *For the complete Toshiba Memory (Main System) and Toshiba Storage Drive Capacity legal disclaimer visit us.toshiba.com/info.

