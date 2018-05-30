Vacasa Expands Senior Leadership Team by Appointing First Chief Legal Officer

PORTLAND, Ore.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Today Vacasa, the largest U.S. vacation rental management company, announced the appointment of Lisa Jurinka as chief legal officer. Jurinka will oversee global legal affairs for Vacasa, helping the company scale to its next phase of growth. Bringing expertise in IPO readiness, Jurinka has built her career providing legal guidance for high-growth technology companies. She was instrumental in the transition from the private to public markets for Epocrates Inc., a medical tools software provider, and CafePress Inc., an online marketplace. Most recently, Jurinka served as senior vice president and general counsel for Jive Software, a publicly traded software company purchased by Aurea in 2017.

“Lisa’s global legal affairs background and public company experience aligns well with Vacasa and our future plans,” said Eric Breon, CEO and founder of Vacasa. “We’re excited to welcome Lisa and strengthen our leadership team as we continue to pursue the tremendous opportunity ahead and scale our business across the globe.”

“Vacasa’s growth, paired with its unique business model, industry-leading technology, and total addressable market greatly appealed to me,” said Lisa Jurinka, Vacasa’s chief legal officer. “The company is at an exciting juncture with incredible opportunities on the horizon. I’m looking forward to supporting Vacasa as we continue to expand and become the world’s largest and most trusted vacation rental management company.”

Jurinka began her legal career at Sullivan & Cromwell LLP, in their New York and Palo Alto offices. She has a J.D. from the University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Founded in 2009, Vacasa is the largest U.S. vacation rental management company, employing more than 2,000 employees worldwide. Ranked number three on last month’s GeekWire 200 – a list of the top startups in the Pacific Northwest – Vacasa is one of the fastest-growing companies in the region. Last year, Vacasa raised $103.5 million in Series B financing, the largest funding round to date for the vacation rental management industry.

About Vacasa

Vacasa LLC is the largest U.S. vacation rental management company. Leveraging industry-leading technology, Vacasa maximizes revenue for homeowners and provides unforgettable experiences for guests. Founded in 2009 and based in Portland, Oregon, Vacasa and its subsidiaries manage a growing portfolio of more than 8,000 vacation homes in the U.S., Europe, Central and South America, and South Africa. In eight years, Vacasa has grown from two to more than 2,000 employees, has been honored as the Oregon Better Business Bureau Large Business of the Year and was ranked ninth on the Inc. 5000 Fastest-Growing Companies list. For more information, visit www.vacasa.com.

