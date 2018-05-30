Premium Meat Delivery Service ButcherBox Signs Partnership with Vericool as Sustainable Packaging Partner

LIVERMORE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Today, Vericool, makers of the only high-performing compostable insulation and recyclable thermal packaging, announced a $10M packaging partnership with ButcherBox, the leading meat delivery service for sustainably-raised grass-fed beef, free-range chicken, and heritage-bred pork. ButcherBox customers in the western service region will begin receiving their direct-to-door packages of premium quality meats in the environmentally-safe, high-performing Vericooler ® I in May 2018; the company plans to ship out of the eastern region operations in the near future.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005242/en/

ButcherBox customers in the western service region will begin receiving their direct-to-door packages of premium quality meats in the environmentally-safe, high-performing Vericooler® I in May 2018. (Photo: Business Wire)

“At ButcherBox, we are dedicated to providing the highest quality product to our customers – that begins with raising animals humanely, and it ends with shipping products out in packaging materials that are all biodegradable or recyclable,” said Mike Salguero, founder and CEO of ButcherBox. “We first started shipping with EPS foam packaging, which is bad for the environment because EPS is nearly impossible to recycle. We then changed to another ‘green’ packaging option, but that product did not perform to our standards. Vericoolers ® work and they are sustainable, keeping our products cold from packaging to the moment that our customers open up their ButcherBox. Vericoolers go right into curbside recycling – and that is really important to us and to our customers.”

ButcherBox has claimed a prominent niche in the growing meat delivery market by sourcing meats raised without antibiotics or hormones and by supporting family farms across the country. ButcherBox meats are frozen at the peak of freshness and then affordably shipped with dry ice in Vericooler I containers. While using Vericoolers, ButcherBox avoids sending 20 to 50 truckloads of EPS packaging each month to the landfill.

The Vericooler I is proven to keep meats and other food products cold from packaging to receipt, while significantly reducing landfill waste, at the same time. Made from post-consumer materials, the innovative packaging is designed to minimize edge loss, which increases temperature control. The compostable insulation meets US ASTM D6400 and Home Compost standards. When the compostable insulation pillow is removed, the Vericooler can then be placed in curbside recycling, where available.

“Vericoolers are the only cost-effective, environmentally-friendly and high-performing thermal packaging solution on the market today,” said Darrell Jobe, CEO of Vericool. “Our packaging provides ButcherBox with the affordable, first-class, and sustainable packaging they need to safely deliver their product to their conscientious customers.”

Because it is high-performing and affordable, the Vericooler replaces environmentally detrimental expanded polystyrene (EPS—also commonly referred to as Styrofoam ® ), and other plastic/foam insulation and ineffective “green” solutions, like non-recyclable metalized bubble bags, which provide limited-to-no thermal protection.

Vericoolers are not just a product, it is a second chance movement—a very cool way to improve the health and well-being of people and our planet through packaging.

To learn more about Vericool and the company’s Vericooler I, visit the company’s YouTube channel or website: www.vericoolpackaging.com.

To learn more about ButcherBox, visit www.butcherbox.com.

About Vericool, Inc. Based in Livermore, Calif., Vericool delivers sustainable packaging that protects products, people and the planet. Made from renewable and post-consumer materials and compostable insulation that meet US ASTM D6400 and home compost standard, Vericoolers ® are the safest replacement for EPS (commonly referred to as Styrofoam). Patented and patent-pending Vericoolers are cost-effective and reliable, ensuring that food, medicines and other temperature sensitive products stay cool from packaging to receipt. Customizable and high-performing, Vericoolers can perform to customer-defined ASTM and ISTA standards. Vericool is all about delivering second chances for people and companies to do the right thing for the planet. Those that get it—Vericooler it.

To learn more about Vericool Packaging, visit http://www.vericoolpackaging.com or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and LinkedIn.

About ButcherBox ButcherBox is a meat delivery service, which ships 100% grass-fed beef, free range organic chicken and heritage breed pork directly to your door. The country's most trusted source for 100% grass-fed beef online, ButcherBox is the neighborhood butcher for modern America. For less than $6 per meal, conscientious consumers can choose to have sustainable, Certified Humane ® meats raised by independent U.S. family farms delivered to their doorstep in environmentally friendly packaging.

To learn more about ButcherBox, visit https://www.butcherbox.com or follow the company on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and Pinterest.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005242/en/

CONTACT: Media:

Makovsky for Vericool

Andy Beck, 202-587-5634

abeck@makovsky.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA CALIFORNIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: TRANSPORT RESTAURANT/BAR MANUFACTURING LOGISTICS/SUPPLY CHAIN MANAGEMENT PACKAGING OTHER MANUFACTURING ENVIRONMENT RETAIL FOOD/BEVERAGE

SOURCE: Vericool, Inc.

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005242/en