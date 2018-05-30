W2O Appoints Ujwal Pyati, Ph.D., Practice Lead, Scientific Strategy

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--W2O, a network of innovative analytics-driven, digital-first marketing and communications firms, announced today that Ujwal Pyati, Ph.D., has been named Practice Lead, Scientific Strategy. The move is aimed at growing and expanding W2O’s Scientific and Medical Communications Practice and integrating it with the firm’s leading Analytics/Digital and Value, Pricing and Market Access Practices.

Dr. Pyati is based in W2O’s Florham Park, N.J., office, which has doubled in size over the last year and a half.

He joins W2O from McCann Health North America, where he was SVP, Director of Scientific Strategy. At McCann, he was responsible for building and supervising scientific strategy teams across multiple agencies within the McCann Health network. Prior to his career in industry, Dr. Pyati completed a postdoctoral fellowship in pediatric oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute and Harvard Medical School. His research experience extended over 13 years and earned him a Harvard Medical School Hematology Fellowship and a Young Investigator Award from Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, among other achievements.

“I’m excited to join W2O and harness its existing strengths, including unparalleled analytics capabilities, to build a best-in-class scientific strategy and communications offering and change the way people connect with and value science and medicine,” said Dr. Pyati. “I intend to infuse deeper scientific strategy and content into our existing client work and raise the level of scientific rigor and impact in everything we do, implement a consistent methodology, and create new approaches to scientific storytelling. Combining all these strengths, W2O has the capability to transform deep scientific insights into foundational drivers of brands, franchises and companies across their lifecycles.”

In this newly created position, Dr. Pyati will leverage his deep understanding of the science behind established and emerging therapies to develop the two core capabilities of the new practice’s offering: 1) Science-driven strategy, driving situational assessments and workshops as well as developing differentiated positioning, scientific platforms and lexicons, and 2) Scientific Storytelling, creating disease/mechanism of action narratives and visuals, product messaging, and disease education along with peer-to-peer educational and promotional materials.

“Uj has been an integral force in driving the commercial success of a vast range of high-science brands through bold, differentiated and inspiring disease awareness and brand campaigns. Because of this experience, he will not only make an immediate and measurable impact on our ability to define scientific strategies and stories for our cornerstone AOR assignments, but he will also provide scientific leadership throughout the firm on everything we do for clients across the board,” said Jennifer Gottlieb, President of W2O.

W2O has established itself as a leader in the marketing and communications space, specifically in healthcare, and primarily through leading-edge analytics, data and insights, resulting in precise communications programming and execution. With Dr. Pyati’s appointment, W2O expands its scientific and medical communications expertise, connecting it to analytics and its Value, Pricing and Market Access Practice and providing organizations and brands with a comprehensive and integrated set of solutions across the healthcare spectrum.

About W2O

Founded and led by CEO Jim Weiss in 2001, W2O is an independent network of complementary analytics and insights-driven, digital marketing and communications firms focused on integrated business solutions for the world’s leading brands and organizations in healthcare and other industries. The firm employs nearly 700 people in a dozen offices across the United States and in Europe. W2O incorporates Insight Integration, a strategic approach based on unearthing transformative insights from data/analytics and integrating them -- across all marcom disciplines – to arrive at a precise solution for clients’ business needs. The goal is to create an Unfair Advantage for clients who face dramatic challenges in a shifting environment by following the right data to get to the right solution. The right data clarifies the audience, what matters to them, and where the client’s brand fits in their lives. W2O employs proprietary analytics models, methodologies and approaches in a digital world to design precise communications and marketing strategies and engagement to deliver the right solution and sustained business results.

W2O’s network includes W2O wcg, W2O twist, W2O pure, W2O marketeching and W2O sentient. For more information, please visit www.w2ogroup.com.

