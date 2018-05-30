KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--KB Home (NYSE: KBH) today announced that its latest Central California community, Belluno, is now open for new home sales in an established north Stockton location. Belluno is situated close to Interstate 5 and Highway 99, providing easy access to downtown Stockton, Sacramento, the Bay Area, and the Sierra Mountains.

Belluno is convenient to major regional employment centers, the thriving downtown Stockton waterfront, and the Altamont Commuter Express train (ACE). Residents can also enjoy its proximity to several attractions, including popular shopping and dining destinations, Oak Grove Regional Park, Elkhorn Golf Club, and local schools. A gated neighborhood, Belluno’s development plans include a private swimming pool.

At Belluno, KB Home plans to construct a total of 91 two-story residences, available in three home designs that range in size from 1,790 to 2,229 square feet and can accommodate up to five bedrooms, three baths, and a two-car garage. Open floor plans, ample storage spaces, and dedicated laundry rooms are characteristic of all the homes at Belluno. Pricing starts from the mid-$300,000s.

KB homebuyers at Belluno will have the opportunity to personalize many aspects of their home as part of KB Home’s unique homebuilding experience. In addition to choosing their home’s community location, floor plan, and exterior design style, buyers can adjust structural features to best suit their needs, such as converting multipurpose spaces to additional bedrooms. At the KB Home Design Studio, a retail-like design center, homebuyers can then select from a wide range of flooring, cabinets, lighting, and other interior finishes and features to fit their taste and budget.

All new KB homes in California, including those at Belluno, are built to current ENERGY STAR® guidelines and include WaterSense® labeled faucets and fixtures, meaning they are designed to be more energy- and water-efficient than most typical new and resale homes available in the area.

A tool that helps to illustrate a new KB home’s energy efficiency is the homebuilder’s proprietary Energy Performance Guide®, or EPG®. The EPG estimates typical gas and electric costs for KB homes, similar to an MPG sticker’s estimating fuel economy for a car. For example, as shown on its EPG, a new 2,229-square-foot KB home at Belluno could save a buyer about $129 a month compared to a typical resale home the same size. The savings would add up to over $1,500 in one year and over $46,000 over a 30-year period.

KB Home’s Belluno is now open for new home sales at 10738 Piave Way in Stockton. The sales office is open Thursdays through Tuesdays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m., and Wednesdays from 2:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. For more information about Belluno or KB Home’s other Sacramento or Central Valley neighborhoods visit kbhome.com or call 888-KB-HOMES.

About KB Home

KB Home (NYSE: KBH) is one of the largest homebuilders in the United States, with more than 600,000 homes delivered since our founding in 1957. We operate in 35 markets in 7 states, primarily serving first-time and first move-up homebuyers, as well as active adults. We are differentiated in offering customers the ability to personalize what they value most in their home, from choosing their lot, floor plan, and exterior, to selecting design and décor choices in our KB Home Studios. In addition, we are an industry leader in sustainability, building innovative and highly energy- and water-efficient homes. We invite you to learn more about KB Home by visiting www.kbhome.com, calling 888-KB-HOMES, or connecting with us on Facebook.com/KBHome or Twitter.com/KBHome.

