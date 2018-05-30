Aptar Pharma and Propeller Health Partner to Develop Digital Medicine Platform Across Therapeutic Areas

CRYSTAL LAKE, Ill. & MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Aptar Pharma, a leading provider of innovative drug delivery systems, and Propeller Health, a leading digital therapeutics company, announced plans to collaborate on the launch of a comprehensive platform to develop digital medicines for multiple therapeutic areas and diseases.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005729/en/

The digital medicine platform, spanning inhaled, injectable, nasal and dermal medicine delivery forms, will combine software and experiences with connected drug delivery devices to more effectively treat diseases and improve clinical outcomes for patients.

Aptar Pharma and Propeller will work together with pharmaceutical and healthcare partners to accelerate the development, manufacturing and commercialization of digital medicines for leading marketed and pipeline brands. Digital medicines can help to personalize treatments, monitor patients in real-time, detect day-to-day changes in disease condition and increase patient adherence. Key objectives are to improve patient outcomes and help contribute to lower healthcare costs.

The collaboration brings together Aptar Pharma’s decades of expertise in device development, packaging innovation and quality manufacturing with Propeller’s platform and leading experience in digital therapeutics design and implementation.

The two companies initially partnered in 2016 to develop the world’s first fully-integrated connected metered dose inhaler (cMDI).

Salim Haffar, President of Aptar Pharma, commented, “Aptar Pharma has been providing innovative drug delivery systems for nearly 50 years, helping billions of patients around the world. Today, we are excited to broaden our offerings as we continue this journey towards improved patient care and clinical outcomes by growing our partnership with Propeller Health, the leader in their field of digital therapeutics.”

“Propeller draws on nearly a decade of experience pioneering digital respiratory medicines and putting them to work in healthcare organizations around the world,” said David Van Sickle, co-founder and CEO of Propeller. “We’re excited to expand our relationship with Aptar and apply our expertise to new diseases. Our end-to-end infrastructure enables fast, flexible and secure development and commercialization of digital medicines.”

Propeller and Aptar Pharma will co-market the platform, with Propeller managing the digital services and Aptar Pharma managing the device development, manufacturing and supply chain.

In addition to expanding the partnership, Aptar Pharma has made a strategic equity investment of $10 million in Propeller Health during their latest funding round.

About Aptar Pharma

Aptar Pharma is part of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE: ATR), a leading global supplier of a broad range of innovative dispensing and sealing solutions for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, food and beverage markets. AptarGroup is headquartered in Crystal Lake, Illinois, with manufacturing facilities in North America, Europe, Asia and South America. For more information, visit aptar.com/pharma.

About Propeller Health

Propeller Health is a leading digital therapeutics company dedicated to the development and commercialization of measurably better medicines. Propeller creates products to more effectively treat disease and improve clinical outcomes for patients across a range of therapeutic areas through connectivity, analytics, and companion digital experiences. The Propeller platform is used by patients, physicians and healthcare organizations in the US, Europe and Asia. For more information, visit www.propellerhealth.com.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Words such as “future” and other similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will” are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and are based on our beliefs as well as assumptions made by and information currently available to us. Accordingly, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements due to known or unknown risks and uncertainties that exist in our operations and business environment. Additionally, forward-looking statements include statements that do not relate solely to historical facts, such as statements which identify uncertainties or trends, discuss the possible future effects of current known trends or uncertainties or which indicate that the future effects of known trends or uncertainties cannot be predicted, guaranteed or assured. For additional information on these and other risks and uncertainties, please see our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including the discussion under “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” in our Form 10-Ks and Form 10-Qs. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005729/en/

CONTACT: Media Contacts:

Carolyn Penot

Aptar Pharma

+33 1 39 17 20 38

carolyn.penot@aptar.com

or

Mike Pilarz

Propeller Health

+1 608 709 8729

mike.pilarz@propellerhealth.com

or

Investor Relations Contact:

Matt DellaMaria

AptarGroup, Inc.

+1 815 477 0424

matt.dellamaria@aptar.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS WISCONSIN

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: HEALTH PHARMACEUTICAL MANUFACTURING PACKAGING

SOURCE: Aptar Pharma

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 08:00 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 08:01 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005729/en