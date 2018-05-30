DroneDeploy Becomes Largest Drone Data Platform in the World with 30 Million Acres Mapped

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--DroneDeploy, a drone software platform with the largest drone data repository in the world, released its 2018 annual Commercial Drone Industry Trends Report. The report quantifies the impact of aerial insights across several industries and cements DroneDeploy as the industry leader in drone software. As the most extensive drone data repository and software platform in the world, DroneDeploy's ecosystem enables customers across 400,000 job sites to map 30 million acres, reap up to 20X time savings, and improve workflows over the last year.

DroneDeploy analyzed customer data from 180 countries to produce a comprehensive state of the industry. Key insights include:

UAVS Are Now An Everyday Tool On More than 400,000 Job Sites

The average DroneDeploy customer creates 5 maps a week. Leading the charge is construction (238% YoY growth), agriculture (172% YoY), and real estate (171% YoY). DroneDeploy continues building industry-leading tools to help these segments grow. Highlights include Live Map (the only tool on the market allowing customers to produce real-time drone maps in the field via mobile) and Progress Photos (this tool lets you plan and capture aerial job site photos).

AI and Machine Learning Forges Ahead

In 2018, DroneDeploy used its data repository of nearly 100 million aerial images to create groundbreaking software tools that leverage machine learning and computer vision to help companies parse massive amounts of aerial data. Tools like automatic ground control points and roof reports deliver up to 99% accuracy reducing workflows from hours to minutes.

World's First Drone App Market Grows 150%

DroneDeploy's App Market has doubled in the last year — 2,000+ developers introduced 50 new tools across 10 industries. There have been more than 120,000 app installs, representing a 445% increase in 2017.

Enterprises Embrace Drones

DroneDeploy has seen a 5X increase in enterprise customer growth since 2016. Its Drone on Demand solution unlocks drone insights for organizations at affordable prices without investing in hardware, training, and insurance. As the average size of an enterprise drone team grew to 5 pilots, the number of commercial drones registered increased 2.5X.

Customers See 3-5X ROI on Drone Investments

Drones help companies maintain operations by increasing productivity, improving site safety, and managing risk. DroneDeploy customers report 5-10X time savings and 5X cost savings.

Key Partners are Creating a Global Partnership Network

Industry leaders are partnering to provide integrated hardware products. DroneDeploy announced partnerships with pilot networks like DroneBase and Uplift Data Partners, distribution and consulting services like SoftBank, Accenture, and CNH Global, and hardware leaders like DJI.

2017's explosive drone industry growth parallels DroneDeploy's own rise, with new executive hires from Salesforce, App Annie, Tableau, DemandBase, and Coremetrics. Listed as one of Business Insider's Best Small Companies To Work For in 2017, DroneDeploy's new members come on the heels of multiple funding rounds totaling $31 million.

FULL REPORT: https://www.dronedeploy.com/resources/ebooks/2018-commercial-drone-industry-trends-report

ABOUT DRONEDEPLOY

DroneDeploy is the leading cloud software platform for commercial drones and is making the power of aerial data accessible and productive for everyone. Trusted by leading brands globally, DroneDeploy is transforming the way businesses leverage drones and aerial data across industries, including agriculture, construction, mining, inspection, and surveying. Simple by design, DroneDeploy enables professional-grade imagery and analysis, 3D modeling and more from any drone on any device. To learn more visit www.dronedeploy.com and join the conversation on Twitter @DroneDeploy.

