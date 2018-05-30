Constellation, GE Team with The Home Depot to Install Largest Rooftop Solar Array in Washington, D.C.

WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Constellation, an Exelon company, and GE today announced the completion of a 554 kilowatt (DC) solar generation project for The Home Depot’s Washington, D.C., store. The solar project, now the largest single rooftop array in the District *, is expected to supply more than 9.9 million kilowatt hours of electricity to The Home Depot over a 15-year period, accounting for an anticipated 35-40 percent of the store’s annual energy use.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005232/en/

The Home Depot's 554 kW solar array consists of more than 1,400 photovoltaic panels. (Photo: Business Wire)

The Home Depot will purchase the electricity generated by the system through a 15-year power purchase agreement with Constellation. GE’s Solar Development team designed the project, led the construction process and will be responsible for operations and maintenance over the duration of the contract.

The solar power system — comprised of more than 1,400 LG photovoltaic panels — is expected to avoid more than 7,300 metric tons of carbon dioxide during the full term of operation and have the same benefit to the environment as taking 1,578 passenger vehicles off the road, according to U.S. Environmental Protection Agency data.

“As the leading home improvement retailer, The Home Depot is proud to host the largest single rooftop solar project in the District,” said Craig D’Arcy, director of Energy Management for The Home Depot. “We thank Constellation and GE for their collaboration as we take another big step toward our commitment to increase support for alternative energy projects.”

For Constellation, the Home Depot project — located in the Brentwood neighborhood in Northeast D.C. — is part of 7 megawatts of solar generation Exelon committed to install in the District through its merger with Pepco Holdings Inc., in 2015. It’s also the first of multiple Constellation-owned, GE-developed rooftop arrays for The Home Depot, which will feature solar on additional stores in Prince George’s and Montgomery counties in Maryland by the end of 2018.

“Constellation is dedicated to supporting renewable energy in Washington, D.C., and is proud that this project enabled part of Exelon and Pepco Holdings Inc.’s commitment to District stakeholders to go online several months ahead of schedule,” said Brendon Quinlivan, executive director, Distributed Energy Origination, Constellation. “We’re also pleased to help The Home Depot expand its commitment and support of renewable energy nationwide.”

“As we continue the growth of GE’s Solar Development business with installations around the country, we’re proud to team with both The Home Depot and Constellation,” said Erik Schiemann, general manager of GE’s Solar Development business. “Energy projects like this provide meaningful benefits to our customers, and we’re committed to being the solar leader businesses everywhere can depend on.”

For The Home Depot, the D.C. project is the latest of 50 planned rooftop solar projects that the company is undertaking to reach its goal of utilizing 135 megawatts of alternative and renewable energy by 2020.

* According to Energy Acuity data.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot is the world's largest home improvement specialty retailer, with 2,285 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. In fiscal 2017, The Home Depot had sales of $100.9 billion and earnings of $8.6 billion. The Company employs more than 400,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

About Constellation

Constellation is a leading competitive retail supplier of power, natural gas and energy products and services for homes and businesses across the continental United States. Constellation's family of retail businesses serves approximately 2 million residential, public sector and business customers, including more than two-thirds of the Fortune 100. Baltimore-based Constellation is a subsidiary of Exelon Corporation (NYSE: EXC), the nation’s leading competitive energy provider, with 2017 revenues of approximately $33.5 billion, and more than 32,700 megawatts of owned capacity comprising one of the nation’s cleanest and lowest-cost power generation fleets. Learn more at www.constellation.com or on Twitter at @ConstellationEG.

About GE’s Solar Development Business

GE’s Solar Development Business delivers turnkey energy development solutions to business enterprises and institutions throughout North America. With a deep bench of industry talent, our business is devoted to the quality execution of renewable energy solutions, providing an energy partnership approach to reducing energy costs. As part of the world’s Digital Industrial Company, we bring reliability and trust to energy innovation. With people, services, technology and scale, GE is committed to better outcomes for customers.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005232/en/

CONTACT: Constellation

Dave Snyder, 410-470-9700

david.snyder@constellation.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA DISTRICT OF COLUMBIA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: ENERGY ALTERNATIVE ENERGY UTILITIES OTHER ENERGY URBAN PLANNING ENVIRONMENT RETAIL CONSTRUCTION & PROPERTY COMMERCIAL BUILDING & REAL ESTATE OTHER RETAIL

SOURCE: Constellation

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 07:30 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 07:30 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005232/en