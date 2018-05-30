BigRentz Executives Put on the Tools to Raise Money for Habitat for Humanity of Orange County

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Leaders from BigRentz swapped their laptops for hammers and saws to help build desperately needed affordable homes for families in Orange County, California.

BigRentz, the nation’s largest equipment rental network, donated $25,000 towards the project, “Leaders Build,” an annual event organized by Habitat for Humanity of Orange County. Collectively with other businesses Fluidmaster, Antis Roofing & Waterproofing, Parker Aerospace, Toshiba America Business Solutions, and others, business leaders raised $200,000 benefiting Habitat for Humanity of Orange County.

Founder of BigRentz, Dallas Imbimbo, CEO Scott Cannon, VP of Sales Brian Weaver, and VP of Marketing Jim Arabia, spent the day May 18 th building frames for four homes that will be used for affordable houses in Orange County, California.

Imbimbo, who is a member of the Board of Directors for Habitat OC and BigRentz commented, “Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is close to my heart and I believe everyone deserves a safe place to call their home. Habitat for Humanity helps families build a strong foundation to help change lives for multiple generations. We are honored to be part of the Habitat team.”

The BigRentz team met veteran Joseph Morales who purchased a Habitat for Humanity of Orange County home in San Juan Capistrano. BigRentz also received an award for being one of the non-profit organization’s top sponsors.

CEO of Habitat for Humanity of Orange County Sharon Ellis commented, “We are extremely grateful to BigRentz for their ongoing support because they are truly making a difference. Simple, affordable homes can transform children’s lives.”

About BigRentz

BigRentz is an online construction equipment rental marketplace. Our 1,600 rental partners and 8,000 partner locations represent the largest equipment rental network in the nation. We simplify the procurement and logistics challenges of renting construction equipment. BigRentz rents aerial lift equipment, forklifts and material handlers, earthmoving, compaction equipment, and site services to customers in a variety of industries. Visit www.BigRentz.com.

About Habitat for Humanity of Orange County:

Creating A World Where Everyone Has A Decent Place To Live

Habitat for Humanity of Orange County, a non-profit organization headquartered in Santa Ana, CA, strives to eliminate substandard housing through advocacy, education and partnership with families and individuals in need to build decent, sustainable and affordable housing. Seeking to put love and faith into action, Habitat for Humanity of Orange County brings people together to build homes, community and hope. Habitat for Humanity families and volunteers have built, repaired and sold more than 300 homes serving more than 1,000 women, men and children in Orange County since 1988. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International who works in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit our website at: www.HabitatOC.org.

