Mobile Barriers Rolls Out New Shortened Version

GOLDEN, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--Mobile Barriers LLC is pleased to introduce a new shorter version of its highly mobile MBT-1 barriers. Called the “MBT-1S” it has a shorter platform assembly designed for use with a single axle rear-end and single axle tractor. It can be used with the original or new tapered wall sections (see earlier press release dated May 15, 2018).

Mobile Barriers MBT-1 and MBT-1S with Tapered Wall Section (Photo: Business Wire)

Mobile Barriers MBT-1 was developed to help improve work zone conditions for workers and the public. It is in essence a portable, self contained, work zone that simply drives in place much like a semi-truck, and then leaves as quickly when done. It is designed to provide a safer, better work environment for workers, and minimize disruption, improve traffic flows and reopen lanes more quickly for the public.

“There’s no better way to reduce work zone accidents and improve conditions for everyone than to safely complete the work as quickly as possible and reopen the roadway to normal traffic flow,” earlier commented John Barton, TxDOT’s then Deputy Executive Director.

“Working in live traffic is an increasing challenge for work crews. For the public, trying to get through and past work zones can be both frustrating and hazardous,” noted Kevin Groeneweg, CEO of Mobile Barriers. “The new MBT-1S helps fill a shorter niche where preferred.”

Mobile Barriers MBT-1 has received increasing national and international accolades for improving safety, efficiency and traffic flows in and around work zones. Barriers typically come complete with power, work lights, signage and attenuator, and can be outfitted with cranes, hot boxes, mixers and other equipment to help further simplify and speed tasks. For additional information, see www.mobilebarriers.com.

