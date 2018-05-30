Former head of China's Anbang group appeals prison sentence

BEIJING (AP) — The former head of China's sprawling Anbang Insurance Group is appealing his sentence of 18 years in prison for fraud.

A lawyer for Wu Xiaohui told The Associated Press on Wednesday that his client would seek to have the charges against him dismissed.

Lawyer Chen Youxi said the charges were not supported by evidence. He declined to say more.

Anbang acquired global assets including New York's famed Waldorf Astoria Hotel before Wu was sentenced to prison earlier this month. The Shanghai No. 1 Intermediate People's Court said Wu pleaded guilty to fraudulently raising billions of dollars from investors.

The court also ordered the confiscation of 10.5 billion yuan ($1.6 billion) in assets from Wu, under whom Anbang discussed doing business with President Donald Trump's son-in-law and adviser, Jared Kushner.