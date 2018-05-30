GPS Insight Receives Investment from Bregal Sagemount

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 30, 2018--GPS Insight today announced an investment from Bregal Sagemount aimed at supporting the company’s continued growth.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005064/en/

GPS Insight is a leading provider of SaaS-based fleet management software to customers with fleets ranging from a few vehicles to several thousand vehicles across a diverse array of industries. Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private equity firm that provides capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies. Following several years of significant growth, GPS Insight plans to work in conjunction with Bregal Sagemount to further augment its solutions, expand its market reach, and drive substantial value for its customers.

“GPS Insight is excited to formally partner with the Bregal Sagemount team, whom we have had the pleasure of knowing for many years,” said Rob Donat, founder and CEO. “We have grown rapidly since our founding in 2005 and take great pride in the high-quality solutions and services we provide to our customers. Sagemount is the right partner to assist in advancing our suite of offerings and driving the next phase of growth for GPS Insight.”

“GPS Insight has emerged as a market leader in the telematics space through its unprecedented product flexibility, innovative development initiatives, and steadfast dedication to customer service,” said Phil Yates, Founding Partner at Bregal Sagemount. Michael Kosty, Principal at Sagemount, added, “We are thrilled to partner with Rob, his exceptional management team, and the entire GPS Insight organization. We look forward to building upon the fantastic foundation in place at GPS Insight and further propelling the Company’s rapid expansion.”

Bregal Sagemount’s investment was led by Phil Yates and Michael Kosty who will join the GPS Insight board. The investment in GPS Insight marks the sixth logistics technology investment made by the firm in the past five years. DCS Advisory, led by Managing Director Dave Dolan, acted as GPS Insight’s exclusive financial advisor.

About GPS Insight GPS Insight is a top technology provider of tailored GPS tracking and ELD solutions for businesses and government agencies with fleets of vehicles and other mobile assets. Fleets work with GPS Insight to solve their unique fleet challenges through increased revenue, reduced costs, and reduced risk. Using GPS Insight, customers realize a significant increase in efficiency and gain insight into all aspects of their fleet operations. GPS Insight provides highly flexible solutions, which include a wide range of customized reports, alerts, and other innovative features that can be tailored to meet specific customer requirements and ensure maximum return on investment. For more information, please visit www.gpsinsight.com.

About Bregal Sagemount Bregal Sagemount is a growth-focused private capital firm with $1.7 billion in committed capital. Founded in 2012, the firm provides flexible capital and strategic assistance to market-leading companies in high-growth sectors across a wide variety of transaction situations. Bregal Sagemount invests $8 million to $150 million per transaction into both control and non-control positions, and will make equity and/or debt investments. Targeted sectors include software, digital infrastructure, healthcare IT services, business and consumer services, and financial technology / specialty finance. For more information, please visit www.sagemount.com.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005064/en/

CONTACT: For GPS Insight:

Ryan Driscoll, 480-663-9463

Marketing Director

ryan.driscoll@gpsinsight.com

or

For Bregal Sagemount:

BackBay Communications

Zachary Tramonti, 617-391-0797

zachary.tramonti@backbaycommunications.com

KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ARIZONA NEW YORK

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL SERVICES BANKING FINANCE

SOURCE: Bregal Sagemount

Copyright Business Wire 2018.

PUB: 05/30/2018 06:30 AM/DISC: 05/30/2018 06:31 AM

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180530005064/en