The Latest: Top-seeded Halep in trouble at French Open

PARIS (AP) — The Latest from the French Open (all times local):

___

12 p.m.

Top-seeded Simona Halep is in trouble in her weather-delayed first-round match at the French Open, losing the first set 6-2 to 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States.

Riske raced to a 5-0 lead and then broke Halep again in the eighth game to take the set.

In their only previous meeting on clay, in Rome in 2015, Halep dropped only three games in a 6-3, 6-0 victory. But Riske is giving the Romanian a far tougher test this time.

___

11:20 a.m.

Play is underway on Day 4 of the French Open, with top-seeded Simona Halep facing 83rd-ranked Alison Riske of the United States in the last remaining match of the women's first round.

The encounter on Court Philippe-Chatrier was postponed from Tuesday amid gathering evening storms.

Halep, a two-time finalist at Roland Garros, needs to reach the semifinals or better this year to have a chance of holding onto her No. 1 ranking. She won both of her previous matches against Riske.

On the men's side, 2016 champion Novak Djokovic will face qualifier Jaume Munar of Spain in the second round.

The second-seeded players in both the men's and women's draws, Alexander Zverev and Caroline Wozniacki, will also be in action.

___

