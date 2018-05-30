Springboks set to start with 7 new players in Wales test

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — Springboks coach Rassie Erasmus will give at least seven players their test debut under stand-in captain Pieter-Steph du Toit in the game against Wales in Washington this weekend.

Alongside the seven uncapped players listed to start, there are six uncapped players on the bench. In his first team selection, Erasmus also chose four players who have five or less test appearances. Du Toit, with 32 caps, is the most experienced player.

The uncapped players to start in Erasmus' experimental lineup on Saturday are prop Ox Nche, lock Jason Jenkins, flanker Kwagga Smith, scrumhalf Ivan van Zyl, center Andre Esterhuizen and wings Makazole Mapimpi and Travis Ismaiel.