Man in southern Taiwan kills ex-wife, attempts suicide in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) –- Coming on the heels of a spike in murder cases involving couples and ex-lovers, another murder was reported in Taiwan on May 30, this one occurring in the southern Taiwanese county of Pingtung.



At 7:00 a.m in the morning, police in Pingtung received a phone call from a man who confessed to murdering his ex-wife in their home, and who had slit his own wrists. Police and a paramedic were immediately dispatched to the scene.



The murderer, surnamed Kao (高), was discovered in the home bleeding profusely from his wrists, and his ex-wife surnamed Tsai (蔡), who still lived with Kao at the time of the incident, was found in the bedroom of the home with bruises around her neck, suggesting asphyxiation as the cause of death.



Kao was rushed immediately to a hospital where he received an emergency 500cc blood transfusion, and surgical attention. He is alive and in custody.



The report states that the two had only been divorced for a month, and were still living together. There is some speculation that adultery may have been a basis for the divorce.



Liberty Times reports that Kao was trying to reconcile with Tsai and convince her to reverse the divorce decision. After Tsai rejected Kao’s request, he became enraged, which escalated to murder.



The time of death for the wife is estimated to have been approximately 4:00 a.m. Later that morning, Kao slit his wrists in the bedroom before calling the emergency police hotline.



Neighbors said that two had always been a happy couple, before the divorce, and that the news is shocking.

The couple also had two children, a son in the fourth grade, and a daughter in kindergarten, reports Liberty Times.