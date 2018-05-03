Military to provide family visitation for Taiwanese troops on S. China Sea bases

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – On May 30, lawmakers in the Legislative Yuan representing the Foreign Affairs and National Defense Committee called on the Ministry of National Defense (MND) to arrange family visitation opportunities for Taiwanese servicemen on Taiwan’s bases in the South China Sea.



After learning that many soldiers and sailors deployed to the Taiwanese territories of the Pratas Islands, and Taiping Island of the Spratly chain, often go a year or sometimes two, without an opportunity to see their loved ones in Taiwan, the lawmakers called for swift action to address the situation.

Representatives from the legislative committees made an inspection of Pratas Island (東沙島) and it’s military outpost on May 24 which is when they discovered that nearly 100 members of the garrison stationed, with a minimum deployment of two years, had been unable to see their family members during their service on the island.



The decision was announced on May 30 that immediate family members and spouses must be given access to the island and opportunities to meet their loved ones at a properly designated time.

The lawmakers have given MND officials a deadline of the Mid-Autumn Festival to rearrange their schedule of work and activities on the island to permit the visitation opportunities for family members to visit from Taiwan. Law makers are hoping for time scheduled during the upcoming summer months.

Legislator Wang Ding-yu (王定宇) was quoted by Liberty Times as saying that even young students have opportunities to visit the islands on summer school trips, so why shouldn't family members of active service personnel also have an opportunity.



The lawmaker suggested that C-130 transport aircraft be used to ferry family members to the islands, for those hoping to visit their love ones on military deployment.

The Dep. Director of the Coast Guard was reported as saying that the schedules would be amended as soon as possible, and that the family visitation will be a good chance to boost morale of the troops on deployment.



At present, Taiping Island is only accessible to the citizenry through use of military aircraft via the Pratas Island base, which the family members could reach using civilian or military aircraft, said the report.