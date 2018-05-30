Gunmen kill anti-Taliban Sikh activist in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan (AP) — Police in Pakistan say gunmen riding on a motorcycle have shot and killed a human rights activist in the northwestern city of Peshawar.

Charanjit Singh, 52, was a well-known member of the country's minority Sikh community and an outspoken critic of the Taliban.

Local police chief Shaukat Khan said Singh was killed at a shop on Tuesday. His funeral was held Wednesday.

Singh's family in recent years had migrated to Peshawar from the Khyber tribal region, where he had been a vocal supporter of the military's efforts to crack down on Islamic extremists.

Most Sikhs went to India during the 1947 partition, with only a few thousand remaining in Pakistan.