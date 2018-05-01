DPP officially names lawmaker Yao Wen-chih to run for Taipei City mayor

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – The ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday officially nominated lawmaker Yao Wen-chih (姚文智) to be its candidate in the November 24 Taipei City mayoral election, in effect ending an alliance with the independent incumbent, Ko Wen-je (柯文哲).

The decision by the DPP will result in the three-way race, with Ko trying to win a second and final term while fending off challenges from Yao and from former legislator Ting Shou-chung (丁守中), who has been nominated by the opposition Kuomintang (KMT).

Yao declared his intention to run for mayor early on, as many DPP supporters lost faith in Ko following remarks of his that were interpreted as too pro-China. Former Vice President Annette Lu (呂秀蓮) also wanted to run, while a former DPP member, ex-Tainan County Magistrate Su Huan-chih (蘇煥智), was also reportedly being considered after having declared his candidacy.

In 2014, the DPP supported Ko in a bid to overturn the long-term hold of the KMT over the capital.

Responding to his nomination by his party’s Central Executive Committee Wednesday, Yao compared his campaign to the stock market, saying he was starting low but would end high, and it was time for people to “buy in” at the early stage “when stocks were still cheap,” the Central News Agency reported. The legislator and former government spokesman expressed confidence he would win on November 24.

That day, voters all over Taiwan will cast ballots to choose city mayors, county magistrates, city and county councilors as well as local-level and neighborhood officials.

President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文), who also chairs the DPP, expressed praise for Yao. “We can say with confidence that he is our candidate in Taipei City who is the best prepared and has the best fighting capability,” the Apple Daily quoted Tsai as saying.