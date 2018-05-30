Computex Taipei to host 1,602 exhibitors

TAIPEI (Taiwan News)—Computex Taipei will host 1,602 exhibitors from 30 countries from June 5 through June 9, the organizers of the tech exhibition said during a pre-show press conference on Wednesday.

The organizers said the main themes of this year’s exhibition include 5G, blockchain, IoT, startups, gaming and VR.

The special exhibition of InnoVEX, which runs from June 6 through June 8, will feature 388 startups from over 21 countries, and over one third of the participating international startups are in AI related fields, according to the organizers.

The organizers also revealed 27 winning products of the Best Choice Award and announced that eight top winners will be revealed at the opening ceremony on June 5.

photo courtesy of TAITRA