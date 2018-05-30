  1. Home
  2. Economy

TAITRA, Amazon sign MOU to promote Taiwanese electronics brands

By  Central News Agency
2018/05/30 16:30

TAITRA and Amazon will join hands to promote Taiwanese electronics. (By Associated Press)

TAIPEI (CNA) - The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and American e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to promote Taiwan-made electronics products and brands in the global market.

Under the agreement, Amazon will actively assist TAITRA in hosting forums for electronics businesses, while TAITRA will recommend well-performing businesses for Amazon's professional training program, TAITRA President and CEO Walter Yeh said.

Cindy Tai, Amazon's head of Global Selling Asia who signed the MOU on the company's behalf, said Amazon global stores provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to its customers.

In working with Taiwan, Amazon is looking to help manufacturers, brands, and other businesses take advantage of digital opportunities and capture a bigger share of the global market, she said. (By Chu Tse-wei and Kuan-lin Liu)
TAITRA
Amazon
Taiwanese electronics

RELATED ARTICLES

Israel Export Institute and Taiwan's Trade Dev. Council sign MoU to increase cooperation
2018/05/03 16:51
Diplomatic tit for tat over Taiwan in Israel, as Tel Aviv grows closer to Taipei
2018/05/02 15:01
Trade between Taiwan and Malaysia to surpass US$19 billion in 2018
2018/05/02 11:11
Taiwanese and Vietnamese businesses hold forum to increase bilateral trade
2018/04/18 16:56
Taiwan to establish Trade Office, host first Taiwan Expo in New Delhi, India
2018/04/18 10:33