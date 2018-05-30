TAITRA, Amazon sign MOU to promote Taiwanese electronics brands

TAIPEI (CNA) - The Taiwan External Trade Development Council (TAITRA) and American e-commerce and cloud computing company Amazon signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Wednesday to promote Taiwan-made electronics products and brands in the global market.

Under the agreement, Amazon will actively assist TAITRA in hosting forums for electronics businesses, while TAITRA will recommend well-performing businesses for Amazon's professional training program, TAITRA President and CEO Walter Yeh said.

Cindy Tai, Amazon's head of Global Selling Asia who signed the MOU on the company's behalf, said Amazon global stores provide comprehensive and innovative solutions to its customers.

In working with Taiwan, Amazon is looking to help manufacturers, brands, and other businesses take advantage of digital opportunities and capture a bigger share of the global market, she said. (By Chu Tse-wei and Kuan-lin Liu)