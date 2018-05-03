Taiwanese man kills 1 and injures 2 family members in Taoyuan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – A Taiwanese man was accused of killing one, and injuring two of his family members in Taoyuan City on May 29, according to Taoyuan Police.

The suspect, a 22-year-old man identified by the surnamed Pan (范), was arrested on Tuesday night after he lost his temper during a quarrel and attacked three family members with a knife, causing one aunt to die while severely injuring his mother and another aunt surnamed Wang, CNA reported.

After committing murder, Pan attempted to flee away with the knife and was later found hiding naked in a ditch around 500 meters away from the crime scene at 11 p.m., police said. Though the weapon hasn't been found yet, police still transferred him to prosecutors.

Lately, several murder cases have been reported in less than a week, starting with a Taoyuan man stabbing his wife to death after she asked for a divorce on May 27.

On May 28, a boxer based in New Taipei City committed suicide after he allegedly murdered his girlfriend, who he met on Tinder, and disposed of her dismembered body in seven trash bags.

On the same day, a Taiwanese online streamer was found dead at around 7 p.m. in Taipei City. Her boyfriend was then arrested on suspicion of the murder.